Voddie Baucham, a prominent pastor from Florida, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56, according to a statement on his social media.

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," Founders Ministries wrote in a post on X.

Founders Ministries added in the post, "Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren."

How Did Voddie Baucham Die?

Baucham’s ministry, Founders Ministries, wrote on social media that Baucham died following an emergency medical incident.

According to media reports, Voddie Baucham had faced serious health challenges in recent years. In February 2021, he was diagnosed with severe heart failure, which required heart surgery the following month. During subsequent check-ups, doctors discovered a blockage, prompting him to undergo a quadruple bypass procedure.

Early Life and Career

Voddie Baucham Jr. was born on March 11, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. Guided by a strong Christian faith, he dedicated his life to theological study and ministry. Baucham earned degrees from Houston Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and pursued advanced studies at the University of Oxford.

In 2015, he and his family moved to Lusaka, Zambia, where he served for nearly ten years as Dean of Theology at African Christian University. During this time, he trained aspiring pastors and Christian educators, mentoring many in leadership roles. Upon returning to the United States in 2024, Baucham founded Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, to continue his work in equipping future Christian leaders.

Family Life

Baucham is survived by his wife, Bridget Linette Baucham (née Wilson), and their nine children: Jasmine, Trey (Voddie III), Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon.

Beliefs and Writings

A vocal advocate for family-integrated Christian education, Baucham believed that children should not attend public schools. In his 2007 book Family Driven Faith: Doing What It Takes to Raise Sons and Daughters Who Walk with God, he emphasized the crucial role parents, especially fathers, play in discipling their children through family worship and active involvement in church life.

