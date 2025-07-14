Wait, You Speak English? 9 Surprising Countries Where English Is The Official Language

New Delhi: During a visit to the White House, Donald Trump leaned in, eyebrows raised. Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai had just finished a polished statement in crisp and confident English. Trump looked surprised. “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” he asked.

Boakai did not miss a beat. “English is our official language,” he said.

That one exchange, brief and unplanned, lit up a corner of the world many forget exists – the former colonies, the cultural crossroads, the places far from the United Kingdom or the United States where English is not only spoken but written into constitutions and used in courts, classrooms and cabinets.

Here’s a look at nine countries across Africa, Asia and the Pacific where English is the language of power, policy and everyday life.

Liberia: First Language – English

A country built by freed African-American slaves, Liberia was modeled after the United States in everything from government structure to language.

Today, English remains the primary language in education, politics and media, making the White House moment unsurprising for most Liberians, if not for Americans.

Nigeria: First Language – English

Home to over 500 native languages, Nigeria turned to English as the neutral glue. Left behind by the British, it quickly became the language of courts, universities and national politics.

Nigerian English has its own flavour, often interwoven with Pidgin and local idioms. It is formal in the Senate and casual in Nollywood.

Philippines: Languages – English and Filipino

Once a Spanish colony and then an American one, the Philippines absorbed English so fully that you will hear it on TV, in schools and even love songs.

The American influence never really left, except now it comes with a distinctly Filipino accent, often mixing with Tagalog in everyday conversation.

Kenya: Languages – English and Swahili

A British legacy that stuck. In Nairobi’s high-rises and Mombasa’s courthouses, English is the language of contracts, classrooms and CNN interviews.

While Swahili holds the cultural heartbeat, English keeps the country plugged into global circuits.

Singapore: Languages – English, Malay, Mandarin, Tamil

This city-state may be multi-lingual, but English is what holds its diversity together. It is the language of education, government and business.

On the street, it morphs into Singlish – a blend of English with Chinese, Malay and Indian slang, full of rhythm, attitude and local wit.

Rwanda: Languages – English, Kinyarwanda, French, Swahili

Post-genocide, Rwanda shifted its gaze eastward, ditching French and embracing English in 2008. The switch signalled new alliances and opened doors to regional trade and diplomacy.

Now, children in Kigali learn English in school and officials use it at the African Union.

South Africa: Languages – 11 Official Languages, Including English

English may share space with Zulu, Xhosa and Afrikaans, but it is the go-to for business, news and international diplomacy.

Walk into a courtroom, tune into a live rugby match or watch a presidential address, chances are, English will be at the center.

Uganda: Languages – English and Swahili

A colonial holdover turned national standard. Uganda speaks English in its schools and parliaments, on its street signs and in its contracts. While tribal languages flourish in homes, English still carries the stamp of officialdom.

Fiji: Languages – English, Fijian, Hindi

Set in the South Pacific, Fiji does not often make the list of English-speaking nations. But it should. After British rule ended, English stayed behind in classrooms, courtrooms and tourist brochures.

Today, it bridges communities across ethnic lines, from native Fijians to Indo-Fijians.

These countries did not choose English randomly. Most inherited it from colonisers. Some adopted it out of necessity. Others reshaped it into something uniquely their own.

Either way, the language lives on – on islands, in savannahs and across cities far from London or New York.