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'Wake up and smell reality': JD Vance slams Israel over US-Iran peace deal

Briefing reporters at the White House, Vance pushed back firmly against criticism from some Israeli ministers and Republican lawmakers, insisting much of the backlash stemmed from a misreading of the deal's actual terms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
'Wake up and smell reality': JD Vance slams Israel over US-Iran peace deal
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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