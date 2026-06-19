/'Wake up and smell reality': JD Vance slams Israel over US-Iran peace deal

Vance's sharpest words were reserved for members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition who have spoken out against the agreement. "Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," he said. "The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in."