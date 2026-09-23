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Walkout and defiance: How Iran reacted to Trump’s ‘annihilate’ threat while bargaining at UN

Tehran rejected Trump’s threats while Iran’s delegation left the UNGA hall during his speech. The Strait of Hormuz also featured in Trump’s address and ongoing US-Iran talks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:06 AM IST
Walkout and defiance: How Iran reacted to Trump’s ‘annihilate’ threat while bargaining at UN
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (Photo: YouTube/United National)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Walkout and defiance: How Iran reacted to Trump’s ‘annihilate’ threat while bargaining at UN
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