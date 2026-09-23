/Walkout and defiance: How Iran reacted to Trump’s ‘annihilate’ threat while bargaining at UN

US Iran War: Iran’s top military authorities have condemned US President Donald Trump’s threat to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic, calling his statement a tool for domestic propaganda. The words came hours after members of the Iranian delegation walked out of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) as Trump began speaking about possible military action against Tehran.
The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya issued the statement on Tuesday (September 22) after Trump’s address to the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
“The hostile statements and repeated threats by the US president against Iran, accompanied by the use of the UN platform to justify aggression, create insecurity and engage in piracy around the world, are, before being based on realities on the ground, merely a tool for domestic propaganda,” the statement said.
Trump had used his UN speech to present two possible paths for Iran. He said Washington could reach a deal that would allow Iran to rebuild, or he could “annihilate the Islamic Republic”.
“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” he said.
US and Iranian officials held talks through mediators on the sidelines of the UNGA after Trump’s speech. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff later described the talks as “constructive and promising”.
Members of Iran’s delegation left the UNGA hall when Trump began talking about military action against Tehran. According to reports, only one lower-level Iranian staff member stayed in the hall for the rest of the speech.
President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were in New York for the UNGA, although neither was seated with Iran’s official delegation during Trump’s address.
The US president also addressed the Strait of Hormuz and US naval operations in the waterway. He said the US Navy had escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil through the strait and claimed that oil shipments through the route were higher than at any point since the war began.
“I want to thank the UN Security Council for voting overwhelmingly to pass a resolution condemning Iran's despicable terrorist attacks on commercial shipping. The United States Navy has recently escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, and more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war. We're taking 22, 25, 30, 32 and 37 ships out, respectively, every single day, every single night,” he said.
The strait has become a major part of the US-Iran talks. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the maritime route within seven days if Washington scales back military action and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.
Trump also said Iran was waiting to see the outcome of the US midterm elections before deciding whether to reach an agreement. He later said the elections had no bearing on his policy toward Iran.
“They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running...I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.
He has also said he expects a possible deal with Iran after the midterm elections. Reuters reported that his UN speech came as diplomats were working through a new push for negotiations.
Tehran has rejected the US president's threats while Iranian officials in New York have been engaged in diplomatic talks through mediators.
President Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday (September 23). Ahead of the session, he called for international efforts to end the confrontation and said, “The people of the world should become aware of the oppressive behaviours in the region; an assembly with the slogan 'Trust' should restore trust to the world and end the war and bloodshed.”
He also said, “We will voice the oppression of the children of Minab and Lamerd.”
The 81st UNGA is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All”. The high-level general debate is scheduled from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 in New York.
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