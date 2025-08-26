Walmart, Bribes And India? Senator’s H-1B Bombshell Stuns Capitol Hill, Sparks War Over US Tech Jobs

Washington: The debate around America’s visa system has taken a sharp turn. A new question echoes from Capitol Hill: “Is it time to pause H-1B visas?” And it came straight from U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah.

His post followed an online wave of unverified claims. The accusations? Bribes at Walmart. Indian tech workers brought in. American tech jobs taken away. A storm that began on the anonymous workplace app Blind. One post. One claim. A story of “massive fraud” at Walmart.

The allegation? A senior Walmart executive accepted “huge bribes” to favor Indian H-1B workers while cutting American tech staff. The story spread fast. Screenshots flew across X (formerly Twitter).

Senator Lee joined the online noise. He shared the claims. Then dropped the line, “Is it time to pause H1-B visas?”

The moment caught attention. The timing? Days after another Republican, Marjorie Taylor Greene, spoke up. Her tone was fierce and direct.

“End Indian H-1B visas to replace American jobs. And stop sending money and weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war,” she wrote on X.

Her post came after President Donald Trump’s new statement. He had warned of fresh tariffs on Indian imports. His reason? India’s oil trade with Russia.

The Walmart story got louder. The company responded. A statement followed: “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of U.S.-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H1B visas.”

The company denied all links to H-1B workers. No names. No confirmation of fraud. But the online fire kept spreading.

Meanwhile, supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement began turning their attention to H-1B visas. Their message? Jobs for Americans, not foreigners. Their focus? Indian nationals, who hold over 70% of H-1B visas issued.

The wave of layoffs in tech added fuel. Thousands of job cuts. Rising frustration.

Voices from Washington now point at the visa system. Accusations stack up. Online posts multiply.

Senator Lee’s post triggered a flood of reactions. Some called it overdue, while others called it misplaced. But the question hangs in the air.

Pause H-1Bs? The debate is far from over.