Want A Job Overseas? The Secret Visa That Lets You Work Abroad Without Ever Stepping Into An Office – Here’s What To Know
Digital Nomad Visas give professionals the freedom to live abroad while working remotely. Here are top 10 countries that offer the visa.
New Delhi: The global workforce is changing fast. Millions of professionals now work entirely online. The trend of remote work is no longer limited to home offices in one’s own country. Over 70 countries have introduced Digital Nomad Visas, allowing foreign professionals to work remotely for overseas employers or clients. Europe dominates this trend, with nine out of the top ten destinations located there.
Digital Nomad Visas are temporary residence permits that allow individuals to stay in a foreign country while continuing their work online. They usually last from a few months to several years and can often be renewed. Most countries allow online applications, though some require submission via embassy or consulate.
Common Requirements For Digital Nomad Visas
- Steady income or proof of savings
- Health insurance
- Clean criminal record
- Proof of accommodation
Top 10 Digital Nomad Visa Destinations
Spain
- Eligibility: Non-EU/EEA citizens with a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree or 3 years of professional experience
- Duration: 1 year (renewable up to 5 years)
- Income: €2,760/month (Rs 2,56,680)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
- Fee: $70-80 (Rs 6,510-7,440)
Italy
- Eligibility: No prior employment with an Italian company
- Duration: 1 year
- Income: €24,789/year (Rs 23,09,277) + spouse €34,087/year (Rs 31,68,191) + €1,150/year per child (Rs 1,06,950)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Greece
- Eligibility: Non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens not employed by a Greek company
- Duration: 1 year (extendable to 2 years)
- Income: €3,500/month (Rs 3,25,500) +20% for spouse/ children/dependents
- Fee: €1,000 + €150 per dependent (Rs 93,000 + Rs 13,950 per dependent)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Thailand
- Eligibility: Remote work for non-Thai companies under Thailand DTV visa
- Duration: 180 days per entry (extendable, valid up to 5 years)
- Fee: Rs 25,000
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Germany
- Eligibility: Freelancers and self-employed professionals
- Duration: 3 years (annual renewal possible)
- Income: No fixed amount; proof of €1,000–2,000/month expenses (Rs 93,000-1,86,000)
- Fee: $105 (Rs 9,765)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Portugal
- Eligibility: Non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens with remote work or freelance contracts and valid accommodation for 1 year
- Duration: 1 year (renewable up to 5 years)
- Income: €3,480/month (Rs 3,23,640) + €3,132 per child (Rs 2,91,276) + €5,220 (Rs 4,85,460) per adult dependent
- Fee: €75–90 (Rs 6,975 – Rs 8,370)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Japan
- Eligibility: Citizens of select countries
- Duration: 6 months
- Income: ¥58,420/year (Rs 35,000)
- Fee: $20 (Rs 1,860) single entry, $40 (Rs 3,720) multiple entry
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Croatia
- Eligibility: No employment with Croatian companies
- Duration: 18 months (renewable, max 3 years)
- Income: €3,295/month (Rs 3,06,435) + 10% per family member
- Fee: €157 (Rs 14,601)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed
Mauritius
- Eligibility: Remote workers for foreign employers or clients
- Duration: 6-12 months (renewable)
- Income: Proof of funds
- Fee: Free (online approval in 48 hours)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed (marriage and birth certificates required)
Hungary
- Eligibility: Non-EU/EEA citizens working for a foreign company, no business ownership in Hungary
- Duration: 1 year (renewable)
- Income: €3,000/month (Rs 2,79,000)
- Fee: €110 (Rs 10,230)
- Family Inclusion: Allowed (dependents must apply separately)
Digital Nomad Visas are reshaping the concept of work. They give professionals the flexibility to explore new cultures, maintain a work-life balance and continue their careers globally without being tied to a single office.
