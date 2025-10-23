Want To Settle In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Lets Indians Live, Work & Travel In Months

Malta’s Golden Visa: For Indians dreaming of a European address, Malta is a hidden gem. The Mediterranean island offers more than scenic harbours and historic streets. It offers a legal way to live in Europe.

The programme is one of Europe’s most sought-after residency-by-investment routes. It gives long-term security and allows travel across the Schengen Area. It covers families and does not force applicants to live in Malta full-time.

The process is simple. Show financial eligibility, invest in property or rent, contribute to the Maltese government and clear the due diligence checks. Then you can call Europe home.

What The Programme Offers

The golden visa grants permanent residency to non-EU nationals, including Indians, in six to eight months. Successful applicants can live indefinitely in Malta. They can travel freely across the Schengen Area. Spouses, children and dependent parents are included.

Applicants can even get a temporary one-year residence card early in the process. It allows relocation while the main file is reviewed.

Who Can Apply

Indians aged 18 and above with a clean criminal record can apply. Applicants must prove a minimum of €500,000 (around Rs 6.6 crore) in total assets. At least €150,000 (about Rs 1.5 crore) must be in financial assets. Some rules allow €50,000 (about Rs 5.9 crore) in assets with €75,000 (about Rs 76 lakh) in financial holdings.

Malta’s Residency Agency runs a strict four-tier due diligence check. The source of funds must be legitimate.

The Financial Commitment

From 2025, the contribution is simplified. The unified government contribution is €37,000 (nearly Rs 37.88 lakh). There is an administration fee of €60,000 (around Rs 61.4 lakh) for the main applicant. The first €15,000 is paid at submission. The remaining €45,000 is after approval.

Adult dependents, excluding spouses, pay €7,500 each. Spouses and minor children are exempt. A €2,000 donation to a Maltese NGO is mandatory. Health insurance covering Malta and the European Union is required.

Property Options

Applicants must buy or rent property in Malta or Gozo and maintain it for five years.

Buy: Minimum €375,000

Rent: Minimum €14,000 annually

Recent updates allow buyers to lease out property. Renters can sublet within rules.

The programme is family-friendly. Spouses, minor children, dependent adult children and dependent parents or grandparents can join. Adult dependents (except spouses) pay €7,500 each.

How To Apply

Appoint a licensed Maltese agent – All submissions go through an approved local agent for KYC checks.

Prepare documents – Include passports, police clearance, bank statements, proof of wealth, property documents and health insurance.

Submit application and pay €15,000 – A temporary residence card may be issued.

Approval in Principle – After background checks, pay remaining €45,000. Include €37,000 contribution, property commitment, €2,000 NGO donation and valid health insurance.

Final Residence Certificate – Issued after compliance checks. Maintain property and obligations for five years.

Obligations After Approval

Maintain the property for five years. Keep valid health insurance. Notify Maltese authorities of major changes in family or finances.

Tips To Keep In Mind

Police clearance must cover any country of residence over six months. Names must match across Indian documents. ITRs, CA statements and business financials are needed to prove the source of wealth.

Start property search early. Finalise only after receiving approval in principle.

Malta also offers a Nomad Residence Permit for remote workers employed outside the country.

Fast, Simple, Family-Friendly

For Indians seeking a European foothold, Malta’s Golden Visa is one of the fastest routes. No language tests and no mandatory physical stay is required. Processing time is less than eight months. It combines convenience with European opportunity.