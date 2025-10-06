Want to Work In Canada? 25 Jobs Offer Permanent Residency – Full Guide Inside

Canada Rural PR Programme: Canada welcomes skilled foreign workers with the promise of permanent residency (PR), which makes living and working in the country smooth and secure. Several programmes provide this chance. The Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) is one of the most popular. It brings workers to rural areas and offers PR through government support.

Moose Jaw city in Saskatchewan province lists jobs under the RCIP. The city is the province’s fourth largest. It is an industrial hub and an important railway junction for agricultural produce. Farming is extensive here. The population exceeds 30,000, with people from multiple countries. Military presence is also significant.

Five sectors need workers:

Business and Finance Administration

Sales and Service

Trades and Transport

Manufacturing and Utility

Education, Law, Social, Community and Government Services

Companies in these sectors can hire foreign workers for available positions.

Jobs Eligible for PR under RCIP:

Accounting Technicians and Bookkeepers

Administrative Officers

Agricultural and Fish Products Inspectors

Automotive and Heavy Truck Equipment Installers and Servicers

Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanical Repairers

Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Clerks

Carpenters

Construction Trades Helpers and Labourers

Cooks

Food Service Supervisors

Food Counter Attendants, Kitchen Helpers and Related Occupations

Early Childhood Educators and Assistants

Estheticians, Electrologists and Related Occupations

General Building Maintenance Workers and Building Superintendents

Heavy-Duty Equipment Mechanics

Home Support Workers, Caregiver and Related Occupations

Hotel Front Desk Clerks

Janitors, Caretakers and Heavy Duty Cleaners

Light Duty Cleaners

Material Handlers

Nurse Aides, Orderlies and Patient Service Associates

Retail Salespersons and Visual Merchandisers

Social and Community Service Workers

Supervisors, Food and Beverage Processing

Welders and Related Machine Operators

The RCIP is a company-based PR programme. Workers need a valid job offer from an approved company. The job must match in-demand sectors and be located in a participating city. The PR is granted after joining the company and completing the programme.

This programme is a golden opportunity for foreign workers aiming to live and work in Canada. Moose Jaw and other cities are ready to welcome skilled professionals to fill crucial roles.