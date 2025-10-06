Advertisement
Want to Work In Canada? 25 Jobs Offer Permanent Residency – Full Guide Inside

Canada is offering permanent residency to foreign workers in high-demand jobs. Here’s how you can grab this chance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Want to Work In Canada? 25 Jobs Offer Permanent Residency – Full Guide Inside

Canada Rural PR Programme: Canada welcomes skilled foreign workers with the promise of permanent residency (PR), which makes living and working in the country smooth and secure. Several programmes provide this chance. The Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) is one of the most popular. It brings workers to rural areas and offers PR through government support.

Moose Jaw city in Saskatchewan province lists jobs under the RCIP. The city is the province’s fourth largest. It is an industrial hub and an important railway junction for agricultural produce. Farming is extensive here. The population exceeds 30,000, with people from multiple countries. Military presence is also significant.

Five sectors need workers:

  • Business and Finance Administration
  • Sales and Service
  • Trades and Transport
  • Manufacturing and Utility
  • Education, Law, Social, Community and Government Services

Companies in these sectors can hire foreign workers for available positions.

Jobs Eligible for PR under RCIP:

  • Accounting Technicians and Bookkeepers
  • Administrative Officers
  • Agricultural and Fish Products Inspectors
  • Automotive and Heavy Truck Equipment Installers and Servicers
  • Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanical Repairers
  • Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Clerks
  • Carpenters
  • Construction Trades Helpers and Labourers
  • Cooks
  • Food Service Supervisors
  • Food Counter Attendants, Kitchen Helpers and Related Occupations
  • Early Childhood Educators and Assistants
  • Estheticians, Electrologists and Related Occupations
  • General Building Maintenance Workers and Building Superintendents
  • Heavy-Duty Equipment Mechanics
  • Home Support Workers, Caregiver and Related Occupations
  • Hotel Front Desk Clerks
  • Janitors, Caretakers and Heavy Duty Cleaners
  • Light Duty Cleaners
  • Material Handlers
  • Nurse Aides, Orderlies and Patient Service Associates
  • Retail Salespersons and Visual Merchandisers
  • Social and Community Service Workers
  • Supervisors, Food and Beverage Processing
  • Welders and Related Machine Operators

The RCIP is a company-based PR programme. Workers need a valid job offer from an approved company. The job must match in-demand sectors and be located in a participating city. The PR is granted after joining the company and completing the programme.

This programme is a golden opportunity for foreign workers aiming to live and work in Canada. Moose Jaw and other cities are ready to welcome skilled professionals to fill crucial roles.

