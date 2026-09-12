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War at home, unity in New Delhi: Iran UAE ice-breaker steals spotlight at the 18th BRICS summit

The backdrop to the meetings is revealing, earlier this year, BRICS foreign ministers failed to issue a joint statement after Iran and UAE could not overcome their differences. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
War at home, unity in New Delhi: Iran UAE ice-breaker steals spotlight at the 18th BRICS summit
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War at home, unity in New Delhi: Iran UAE ice-breaker steals spotlight at the 18th BRICS summit
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