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NewsWorld'War Crime': Iran claims US strike hits India-bound humanitarian aid aircraft
IRAN-US WAR

'War Crime': Iran claims US strike hits India-bound humanitarian aid aircraft

The plane, operated by Mahan Air, was scheduled to travel to New Delhi as  part of humanitarian mission, carrying or facilitating transport of medicines and and other medical supplies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 06:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'War Crime': Iran claims US strike hits India-bound humanitarian aid aircraft (Image Credit: ANI)

An Iranian civilian aircraft en route to India was reportedly struck in a US airstrike at Mashhad airport, according to ANI citing Iranian sources. The plane, operated by Mahan Air, was scheduled to travel to New Delhi as  part of humanitarian mission, carrying or facilitating transport of medicines and and other medical supplies.

The aircraft was stationed at Mashhad International Airport when it was hit during the reported airstrike, disrupting the planned aid mission. The plane was intended to support ongoing humanitarian coordination efforts between India and Iran. There was no immediate confirmation from the United States regarding the reported strike.

In a sharply worded reaction, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation described the incident as a “war crime” and a clear breach of international law. In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on X, the organisation said the aircraft was transporting medicines and medical equipment sourced from multiple countries as part of a humanitarian mission.

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