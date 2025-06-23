Advertisement
War Intensifies: Israel Strikes Six Iranian Airports, 15 Fighter Jets Destroyed

Israel Defense Forces on Monday said that as part of the effort to deepen air superiority in Iranian skies, it attacked six Iranian airports and destroyed 15 military aircraft. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
War Intensifies: Israel Strikes Six Iranian Airports, 15 Fighter Jets Destroyed (Photo credit: @idfonline)

"IDF Attacks Six Airports in Iran: Remotely Manned Aircraft Destroy 15 Iranian Regime Aircraft and Helicopters. As part of the effort to deepen air superiority in Iranian skies, the IDF attacked six Iranian regime airports in western, eastern, and central Iran. The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime," IDF said on X. 

"The aircraft that were destroyed were intended for use against Air Force aircraft and to thwart their attacks on Iranian territory. The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army's air power from them," they added. 

 

His remarks came after the US on Saturday launched Operation Midnight Hammer and conducted "precision strikes" at three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its eleventh day on Monday. Tension between the two Middle Eastern nations began when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, military bases, and senior commanders. 

In response, Iran initiated its military operation, named Operation 'True Promise 3', launching drone and missile attacks against Israeli targets.

