‘War Is Over’: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order seeking to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, as reported by news agency AP.

The “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports” order provides federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the administration's view, which interprets “sex” as the gender assigned at birth. The order coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day and is the latest in a series of executive actions by Trump against transgender rights.

During the signing ceremony in the East Room, the US President said, “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.” He was surrounded by lawmakers and female athletes, including former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who supported the ban.

Speaking on the latest order, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that it “honours the promise of Title IX” and will prompt “immediate enforcement actions” against schools and athletic organisations that deny women access to single-sex sports and locker rooms.

Top Republicans, including US House Speaker Mike Johnson and firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Green, were present when the executive order was signed. "We will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be only for women," Trump said.

The order gives government agencies authority to deny federal funds to schools that allow transgender athletes to compete on women's teams. "It is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy," the executive order said.

The US President also asserted that he would further push the International Olympic Committee to change its rules on transgender athletes before the Games return to the US in 2028 in Los Angeles. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump slammed Democrats multiple times on the divisive issue of transgender rights, capitalizing on a broader culture war over the topic.

(With agencies inputs)