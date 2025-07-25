'War Must End': Macron Drops Diplomatic Bombshell, France To Recognise Palestine

Paris: A shift in European diplomacy is taking shape. French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France will officially recognise Palestine as a sovereign state. He says will make an announcement in this regard at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In a message shared on his official social X handle, Macron laid out the urgency. “The war in Gaza must stop. The civilian population must be protected. There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a massive humanitarian aid effort for the people of Gaza,” he said.

His statement further read, “Hamas must be demilitarised, Gaza secured and rebuilt. We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and, by accepting its demilitarisation and full recognition of Israel, allow it to contribute to the security of all in the region.”

There is no alternative. The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is up to us, French, Israelis, Palestinians and our European and international partners, to show that it is possible.”

With visible emotion, he said the decision is rooted in France’s long-standing values. “Peace is possible. And France, true to its historic role, will take this step in support of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” he posts.

Sources familiar with the discussions say Macron’s government has been deliberating this recognition for months, but the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the global outrage it has sparked compelled him to act now.

For Palestinians, the announcement hit like a thunderclap. Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, received a formal letter from Macron outlining France’s intent. The response came swiftly through his top official Hussein al-Sheikh, who welcomed the move as “a reaffirmation of France’s faith in international law and the rights of our people to self-determination”.

He said the recognition would strengthen efforts to establish a sovereign Palestinian state.

Observers see this as the most significant diplomatic endorsement for Palestinian statehood in years. Over 130 countries, primarily across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Arab world, have already recognised Palestine. But France’s entry into this camp carries outsized weight. It is the first G7 member and the most powerful European Union (EU) country to openly align itself with the Palestinian cause in this way.

Inside Israel, Macron’s decision has not gone down well. Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin issued a condemnation, branding the recognition “a stain on France’s history”. He went even further, warning that it emboldens what he called “terrorism” and urging Israel to move toward annexation of the West Bank.

The timing of the French move appears significant. Just days earlier, the United States abruptly walked away from ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, blaming Hamas for stonewalling. Macron’s recognition announcement also lands amid accusations that Israel is restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza and allowing Palestinians to die while scrambling for food.

France itself stands at a sensitive crossroads. With the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in Western Europe, the country often finds itself caught in the domestic crosswinds of any Middle East conflict. Macron’s administration is bracing for backlash at home, but believes the moral and diplomatic weight of the move is worth the cost.

At the United Nations, Macron’s foreign minister is set to co-chair a high-stakes conference next week to revive the two-state solution, a framework that has floundered in recent years. The French president has made it clear that recognition of Palestine will not come at the expense of Israel’s security. But he insists that lasting peace cannot be achieved while the Palestinian question remains unresolved.

The territories at the centre of this recognition, Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, were captured by Israel in the 1967 war. East Jerusalem was annexed soon after, while sprawling settlements took root across the West Bank. Over half a million Israeli settlers now live there, alongside about three million Palestinians under varying degrees of military control. The Palestinian Authority holds limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, but sovereignty has remained elusive.

Macron’s announcement has jolted a stagnant diplomatic scene and revived momentum for the two-state vision. With France stepping forward, attention now turns to how other Western powers respond and whether they, too, will follow suit.