/War with Iran cost US 45 Reaper drones, 25% of fleet; bill could top $1.3 billion

US-Iran Tensions: The United States lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones in its war with Iran, wiping out nearly a quarter of its fleet and potentially costing more than $1.3 billion, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing US officials.
The losses show the toll the war took on one of the US military’s most commonly used surveillance and strike platforms. One US official told the newspaper that some aircraft crashed after losing their communications with operators.
The United States had around 185 Reapers when the war began on February 28, including 165 operated by the Air Force and 20 belonging to the Marine Corps, according to the report. None of the Marine Corps aircraft were lost. Those drones generally operate in the Asia-Pacific region.
The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted aircraft built by the General Atomics. The United States introduced it in 2007 and has used it extensively for surveillance and precision strikes in counterterrorism operations and wars in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Iraq.
The aircraft can carry out long-duration surveillance missions and launch precision weapons, making it an important part of US operations in areas where commanders need persistent aerial coverage.
A single Reaper costs roughly $30 million to $50 million, depending on its equipment and weapons. The cost can be considerably higher for export customers when the package includes ground control stations, satellite communication systems and weapons.
The English daily reported that several of the American Reapers were shot down while operating over the Strait of Hormuz. US officials were reportedly surprised by the accuracy of the attacks.
The losses also highlight the risks faced by large remotely piloted aircraft when operating in areas covered by sophisticated air-defence systems. Reapers have been widely used by the United States because they can stay airborne for long periods and provide commanders with surveillance and strike capabilities.
The Reaper losses come as Washington faces shortages in its weapons stocks because of the ongoing fight with Iran.
Several US publications in recent weeks have reported shortages of precision weapons and other munitions. Reuters reported earlier this month that “virtually all” of the expensive weapons used by the United States, some costing more than $1 million each, had been depleted during the nearly six-month military confrontation in Iran.
The depletion has added urgency to the Trump administration’s efforts to secure more funding for the war and for rebuilding US military stocks.
The administration is seeking congressional approval for a $67 billion war funding package. US officials have warned that replacing depleted stocks of munitions, missile interceptors and drones could take years.
The reported Reaper losses mean the United States has to replace a large number of aircraft while also dealing with the demands created by the conflict. Reapers are expensive platforms, and rebuilding the fleet involves more than replacing airframes because their operations depend on control stations, communications links, sensors and weapons.
The reported losses also come at a time when the US military is assessing how remotely piloted aircraft should be used in contested airspace. The Reaper has been a major surveillance and strike tool for almost two decades, but the experience in Iran has shown the vulnerability of such drones when they operate against an opponent capable of detecting and attacking them.
The Washington Post said the Pentagon declined to comment on the reported Reaper losses.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.