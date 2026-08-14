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War with Iran cost US 45 Reaper drones, 25% of fleet; bill could top $1.3 billion

Several Reapers were shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, while others crashed after losing contact with operators. The Pentagon has not commented on the reported losses.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:11 AM IST
War with Iran cost US 45 Reaper drones, 25% of fleet; bill could top $1.3 billion
Image Credit: Iran released videos showing the wreckage of a Reaper drone it claimed to have shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. (Screen Grab)

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War with Iran cost US 45 Reaper drones, 25% of fleet; bill could top $1.3 billion
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