Wars that won’t end — The new normal of global conflict | Why modern wars refuse to find peace

From Gaza to Ukraine, and from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, the world is divided into conflicts that refuse to come to an end. Ceasefires are fragile, peace talks are delayed, and wars that once might have ended decisively now drag on indefinitely with a huge cost of human life. This pattern of prolonged conflict raises a question: are “endless wars” becoming the new normal?

Understanding why wars no longer end is critical because the never-ending conflicts reshape global stability and political decision-making. Endless wars drain economies, fuel crises, destabilise regions, and normalise violence and emergencies.

According to Dr. Aparaajita Pandey, Assistant Professor, Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, Amity University, modern warfare has fundamentally transformed, and with the possibility of clean endings. Today’s conflicts are no longer defined by clear battlefields, fixed enemies, or achievable short-term goals.

Why modern wars don’t end

Dr. Pandey explained that modern conflicts differ sharply from traditional wars. The rise of non-state actors, propaganda networks, and advanced technologies has made conflicts easier to sustain and harder to resolve. Unlike conventional wars, today’s battles rarely have clear or achievable end goals.

"The Israel – Gaza conflict that began as a retaliation against Hamas is not just a land-based conflict; It is rooted in the fundamental fissure between Judaism and Islam. The Russia – Ukraine conflict is not just about Russians wanting more land and access to warm water ports, it is also about not allowing NATO forces on their border, and about keeping Europe dependent on Russian gas as well as the Russian notion that they still consider erstwhile territories of the Soviet Union as their own," she said.

The tensions between Iran and the United States are equally layered. Beyond ideological hostility, a nuclear-capable Tehran would fundamentally alter the balance of power in the Middle East, affecting Shia-Sunni relations and creating a region with two nuclear powers, Israel and Iran, aligned on opposing sides.

“These problems are intertwined with history, identity, and future aspirations,” Dr. Pandey explained. “They have no definitive solutions, just pathways that prevent further escalation.”

There is also the problem of a multiplicity of actors involved in every conflict, which adds to their sheer complexity and prolongs the conflict.

The role of proxy wars

Proxy dynamics further complicate the ongoing conflicts. It adds layers to existing disputes by introducing additional players and spreading violence across regions. Rather than addressing root causes, they divert attention, dilute accountability, and prolong instability.

Dr. Pandey stated, "Proxy wars are problematic because they add to the original conflict and do nothing to resolve it. They add more players, state and non-state, spread insecurity and armed conflict to more regions, and do nothing to address the root cause of the problems. There is also not much that you can do diplomatically to minimise such conflicts since these are seen as individual events and have no seemingly long-standing problem behind them."

Failing global institutions?

The persistence of endless wars also reflects the declining influence of international institutions. Bodies like the United Nations (UN) derive authority from collective respect for international law. However, as more states openly disregard these norms without facing consequences, institutional credibility is in question.

'International institutions and global policy regimes build their credibility and legitimacy from the countries that are willing to look at them as pillars of authority, however, in the recent past as more and more countries have disregarded international law and its potential implications, it is becoming increasingly clear that their clout and power is waning and the world will have to look beyond established international institutions to find ways to implement some semblance of world order," Dr. Pandey emphasised.

What lies ahead?

Looking forward, Dr. Pandey believed such conflicts could increase, and the competition would expand from crude oil to rare earth minerals. Climate change will drive mass displacement and refugee crises. The West, particularly the United States, will attempt to preserve an old world order, while emerging powers push for a more equitable one, a clash likely to manifest violently.

Meanwhile, evolving warfare technologies, including AI-driven systems and cyber warfare, will make conflicts more unpredictable and long-lasting.

Wars that refuse to end are symptoms of a deeply transformed global order. As power diffuses, institutions weaken, and warfare evolves, the idea of a decisive victory or lasting peace grows distant.