Was a piece of the sacred ‘Kiswah’ that covers the Kaaba sent to Jeffrey Epstein?

Washington: Outrage has erupted across sections of the Muslim world after newly released declassified US documents indicated that pieces of the sacred cloth covering the Holy Kaaba, known as the Kiswah, were shipped to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The disclosures surfaced in a tranche of files (known as Epstein files) made public by the United States Department of Justice on January 30. The files included email exchanges from 2017 that identified three separate Kiswah fragments sent from Saudi Arabia to Epstein’s residences, including his properties in Florida and the US Virgin Islands.

The revelation triggered anger online. Many users expressed pain at the idea that fabric associated with Islam’s holiest site had reached a disgraced person. Images circulated along with the documents. One widely shared photograph from 2014 showed Epstein examining a piece of ornate cloth laid on the floor. The fabric resembled the decorative section used on the door covering of the Kaaba. No direct documentary link connected that image to the 2017 shipment. Authenticity of the cloth in the photograph is unverified.

The Kiswah holds deep symbolic value in Islam. The black silk covering is woven with Quranic verses embroidered in gold and silver thread. It drapes all four walls of the Kaaba at the centre of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. Millions of pilgrims come into contact with it each year. The cloth is ceremonially replaced during the Islamic New Year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to archival correspondence, Epstein’s staff coordinated with a Saudi contact identified in the emails as Aziz al-Ahmadi to arrange delivery of the cloth fragments. One fragment was described as green cloth used inside the Kaaba. Another was black fabric from the outer covering. A third consisted of embroidered material made from similar fabric but never used. A February 2017 email referenced plans to send Kaaba cloth pieces intended for a mosque. The location of that mosque was unclear. No evidence placed a mosque structure on Epstein’s island properties. Records mentioned a small domed building described as a temple on Little Saint James Island.

Shipping data showed the cargo reached Epstein’s Palm Beach residence on March 4, 2017. It was later transported to St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands near his private island. Several victims had previously alleged abuse on that island. A customs declaration dated March 14, 2017 listed the shipment as paintings, drawings and pastels. A follow-up email on March 21 confirmed delivery of the Kiswah pieces to Epstein’s home.

One message accompanying the shipment claimed that millions of Muslims from different sects had touched the black cloth during pilgrimage rituals. The note described pilgrims circling the Kaaba seven times and placing prayers and hopes upon the fabric. The records did not confirm whether the items were authentic Kiswah fragments or ceremonial replicas. It also was unclear whether the pieces were gifted or acquired through other channels. US archives indicated this was not the first time Epstein had received shipments from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier correspondence mentioned requests for interior mosque photographs and preparations for installing objects within a mosque space. Other deliveries included traditional Arab tents, carpets, coffee pots and baskets. Documentation did not conclusively tie all items to a single shipment. These exchanges occurred years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction on prostitution charges, including one involving a minor.

Questions sent to the individual named in the emails received no response. Legal observers said that the presence of a name in documents does not establish wrongdoing.

Control over the production and distribution of the Kiswah rests with Saudi authorities. No public law governs how retired cloth is divided. Experts on Hajj traditions explained that embroidered sections bearing gold and silver calligraphy are typically gifted by the Saudi royal court to heads of state and senior officials. Remaining black fabric is cut into smaller pieces and distributed to lower-ranking officials.

Islamic art historians described the Kiswah as not sacred in a theological sense but revered culturally. The cloth was compared to royal attire for a sacred structure. Respectful handling is essential even after its removal. Questions also arose over whether non-Muslims could receive such pieces as gifts. Some scholars viewed that as impermissible.

Further scrutiny emerged from emails suggesting wider links between Epstein and Saudi contacts. Messages exchanged between 2016 and 2019 showed discussions on business, meetings in New York and Paris and attempts to build influence within Saudi circles. One email advised against the public listing of Saudi oil giant Aramco. Another copied a royal court adviser into correspondence.