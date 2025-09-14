Was Charlie Kirk Warned About His Assassination? Report Reveals THIS...

Charlie Kirk Murder: Prominent conservative commentator and close ally of US President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, was tragically shot dead on Wednesday during a public event at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem.

Kirk, 31, was struck by a single bullet to the neck while addressing a large crowd. The incident sparked a widespread manhunt, which ended roughly 33 hours later with the arrest of the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson.

Authorities confirmed that Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night after a relative and a family friend contacted the local sheriff’s office. The suspect had either confessed or strongly implied his involvement in the murder, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said during a Friday briefing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a chilling revelation, a top security expert has claimed he explicitly warned Kirk earlier this year about threats to his life. Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, said he met Kirk on 6 March at California State University, where he issued a stark warning.

“I told Kirk he would ‘100% be killed at one of his upcoming university speaking events’ unless precautions were taken,” Herzog told The Mirror.

Herzog added that although Kirk had listened to some of his advice, he failed to follow up further.

“Sadly, he never got back to me, and now my prediction of his murder has come true,” Herzog told the Daily Mail.

The security expert, who specialises in executive protection, strongly believed that the arrangements in place for Kirk were grossly inadequate.

“Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events,” Herzog said.

He had recommended that Kirk install ballistic (bulletproof) glass panels and deploy metal detectors to scan individuals within a 700-metre radius of the venue.

“I told him that a sniper would probably go for a headshot, which means it was of critical importance to have the ballistic glass,” Herzog explained.

The fatal shooting has reignited concerns over the safety of public figures, especially those who frequently speak at politically charged events across the United States.

An investigation into the motive behind the attack remains ongoing.