Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Was Delhi’s response to US strike that killed three Indian sailors ‘restrained’ or ‘too weak’? Experts weigh in

Was Delhi’s response to US strike that killed three Indian sailors ‘restrained’ or ‘too weak’? Experts weigh in

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney argued that India’s response appeared limited to a routine diplomatic protest and suggested that New Delhi was trying to play down the seriousness of the attacks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 05:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 05:03 AM IST
Was Delhi’s response to US strike that killed three Indian sailors ‘restrained’ or ‘too weak’? Experts weigh in
Image Credit: Mourners at the home of Shivanand Chaurasia, an Indian seafarer, who was among three crew members killed in US attack. (Photo: Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar stun Switzerland with late equaliser, claim history
FIFA World Cup 2026m Qatar vs Switzerland1 hr ago
2
US-Iran deal2 hrs ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20263 hrs ago
4
Mangalyaan Mission Saree3 hrs ago
5
Folarin Balogun6:28 PM IST