/Was Delhi’s response to US strike that killed three Indian sailors ‘restrained’ or ‘too weak’? Experts weigh in

New Delhi: The death of three Indian crew members in a US strike near Oman has put New Delhi in an uncomfortable position. Questions are being raised over how strongly the government has taken up the issue with Washington and the nature of its response. Reactions are not confined to the Opposition, as even some usual supporters of the government are now voicing unease over the handling of the issue.
The three Indian sailors – Shivanand Chaurasia from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Sharma from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh and Patnala Suresh from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh – tragically lost their lives during a US Navy strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.
Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney argued that India’s response appeared limited to a routine diplomatic protest and suggested that New Delhi was trying to play down the seriousness of the attacks.
He compared India’s reaction with how China might have responded under similar circumstances. He wrote on X that Beijing would likely have treated such attacks as a direct and deadly provocation by Washington. According to him, China could have imposed sanctions on American defence companies involved, suspended military-to-military contacts and frozen broader diplomatic engagement.
He cited the 1999 bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade that killed three journalists and led to weeks of anti-American protests and a worsening of Washington-Beijing ties. He said the incident became a major turning point in relations between the two countries.
During the backlash, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had raised the issue directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Posting on X, he wrote, “Spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong objection to the US Navy attacks in the Gulf that resulted in the deaths of three Indians. Such lethal action against commercial shipping is unacceptable.”
When Trump returned to the White House after winning last year’s election, India appeared comfortable with the outcome. Speaking at the Aditya Birla Group Scholarship Silver Jubilee programme in November, he had said, “A lot of countries are nervous about Trump coming back, but India is not one of them.”
He also pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good personal relationship with the US president as a positive factor for India.
However, he offered a more nuanced assessment this week during the Kalranta Talks in Finland, where he was interviewed by Gideon Rachman. Asked whether Trump’s second term had surprised him, Jaishankar acknowledged that the scale and speed of change had exceeded what many expected.
“It is natural for people to apply the experience of one term to the next term. A lot of what happened had actually been announced in advance,” he said.
Referring to tariffs, he said that many people had assumed Trump’s statements were political messaging rather than policies that would eventually be implemented. “Perhaps most of us, honestly maybe none of us, expected the changes to be so wide-ranging and so intense,” he stated.
He explained that countries had experienced the impact differently depending on their security ties, trade exposure and migration-related interests.
Several analysts now believe that Washington’s approach towards New Delhi is evolving. Earlier this year, US Assistant Secretary of State Sameer Paul Kapur said that the United States does not want any single power in South Asia to become overwhelmingly dominant.
Chellaney argued that this view fits into the Trump administration’s broader national security thinking, which seeks to maintain regional balances rather than allow any country to emerge as a dominant force, even if it is a close partner.
He said that unlike the 2017 strategy document, the latest US national security approach contains only limited references to India and largely discusses trade and Indo-Pacific cooperation.
During a recent visit to New Delhi, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also said Washington would not repeat with India what it believes it did with China two decades ago.
Chellaney concluded that the United States now sees India not only as a strategic partner but also as a regional and economic competitor.
Similar arguments have been made by Kanti Bajpai, who recently wrote that Washington increasingly sees India as a large market for products, investments and weapons rather than a country that needs to be strategically strengthened.
During the Finland debate, the minister also responded to questions about India’s purchase of Russian oil. He said that Russian oil became available in large quantities because European countries were buying Middle Eastern supplies that had traditionally gone to India.
He then turned to Europe’s arms exports, saying, “Europe sells weapons that are used to attack India. Not just now, but for many years.”
When asked to elaborate, he added, “We Indians have never done anything that threatened Europe’s security.”
The statements were seen as a reference to military sales involving Pakistan. Earlier this year in Paris, Jaishankar had urged Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski not to provide military assistance to Pakistan.
As Trump’s second term is changing Washington’s priorities, India’s policymakers are finding themselves confronting a relationship that looks different from the one they had grown accustomed to over the past three decades.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.