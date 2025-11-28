Was Imran Khan In Love With This Actress? The Secret Bollywood Romance That History Never Confirmed

New Delhi: Former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the news following viral reports claiming he was assassinated inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Before his political controversies became global headlines, however, he was one of Pakistan’s most flamboyant cricketers and widely regarded as a charismatic ladies’ man during his cricketing prime.

As one of the most glamorous sports icons, he has lived through phases that kept gossip columns occupied for decades. His name often appeared in stories about high-profile romances, and one such story involved one of India’s most celebrated actresses.

A Rumored Romance With Rekha

Among the stories from his past, his alleged relationship with Bollywood superstar Rekha stands out. Reports from the mid-1980s suggest that Khan and Rekha were in a serious relationship when both were at the peak of their fame.

While Khan at that time was at the height of his cricketing career, Rekha was enthralling audiences as a reigning superstar in Bollywood.

Several magazines from that era described a warm connection between them that began at exclusive gatherings attended by artists, diplomats and well-known personalities from India and abroad.

The two, according to reports, met at elite social gatherings and quickly developed a connection. A 1985 article in Star magazine claimed that they were often spotted together at upscale parties or relaxing by the seaside. People who watched them interact were quoted as saying that they seemed “deeply and passionately in love”. The description soon became part of the popular narrative.

The Marriage That Never Happened

Stories from that time said the two were seriously considering marriage. One widely circulated report claimed that Khan met Rekha’s mother, Pushpavalli, who was said to have found him impressive and courteous. She reportedly consulted an astrologer to check the compatibility of their horoscopes, a detail that added more intrigue to the already talked-about romance.

What happened next remains largely unknown. Over time, their relationship faded, and each moved on with their own life. Rekha chose to remain unmarried, keeping her private world thoroughly guarded, while Khan went on to marry three times. His most recent marriage, to Bushra Bibi, faced its own turmoil when she was placed under house arrest shortly before his imprisonment in August 2023.

Even today, neither Rekha nor Khan has ever confirmed what truly transpired between them. The rumours, however, continue to circulate whenever discussions about Khan’s early years resurface, keeping alive a story that once captivated fans on both sides of the border.