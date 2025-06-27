Israel-Iran Conflict: After days of tensions in the Middle East, as Israel and Iran exchanged several attacks, a ceasefire was reached. Meanwhile, several media reports had earlier claimed that the United States had vetoed the plans to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On the other hand, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has revealed the intentions of his country regarding the assassination.

ANI reported, citing Al Jazeera, that Katz said that Israel wanted to assassinate Khamenei during the recent 12-day conflict. Speaking to Israel's Channel 13, he stated on Thursday that his country did not require Washington's permission to carry out the operation.

This claim of the Israeli Defence Minister countered the reports of a US veto on assassination plans. He said, "We wanted to eliminate Khamenei, but there was no operational opportunity."

As per Al Jazeera, Katz asserted that Israel had a "green light" from Trump to strike Iran again should its nuclear activities resume. "I do not see a situation where Iran will restore the nuclear facilities after the attack," he said.

Was Khamenei Aware Of Plan?

Al Jazeera also reported that Katz further claimed that Khamenei was aware of the threat and went into deep hiding, cutting communication with commanders who had replaced Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leaders killed in the initial Israeli strikes.

The Iranian Supreme Leader reportedly released video messages during the Israel-Iran conflict, but there has been no confirmation yet that he was cut off from the military commanders.

The plan, if executed, would have resulted in a major escalation of the tensions between the two West Asian nations.

Iran's Regime Change

According to Al Jazeera, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had earlier hinted that the war could lead to regime change in Iran. Trump had posted on social media that the conflict could "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN."

The remarks came amid reports of damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure following US strikes on key sites including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Meanwhile, as per ANI, Khamenei on Thursday said that the US had "exaggerated" the extent of the damage.

The 12-day war concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire following Iran's retaliatory missile attack on Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

(with ANI inputs)