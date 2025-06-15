Was Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir Invited To US Military Parade? Washington Says...

After speculations bubbled up about a possible invitation to Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir for the United States' Military Parade, the White House debunked the claims and clarified its stand on the matter.

"This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited," according to IANS, a White House official stated.

US Army Birthday

The parade commemorates the formal founding of the US Army on June 14, 1775. It was formulated to fight the British colonialists, one year before the US attained Independence.

Thousands of troops, several tanks, helicopters, and other military hardware were scheduled to participate in the parade, which will also feature flyovers. Moreover, the US does not have a tradition of such military parades like the Indian Republic Day or French Bastille Day parades.

The US witnessed a military show last time in 1991 when the National Victory Celebration was held after it defeated Iraq in the First Gulf War to liberate Kuwait, which was also known as 'Operation Desert Storm.'

The date of the US Army's Founding Day coincides with the birthday of US President Trump, who turned 79.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was among the people who had claimed of invitation to Asim Munir.

India-Pakistan Recent Tensions

The tensions between India and Pakistan were skyrocketing for a while after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted. This led to New Delhi taking action against Islamabad on the diplomatic front.

The Indian Armed Forces on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes were precise and non-escalatory in nature; however, Pakistan turned offensive and launched a swarm of drones and missile attacks on the Indian territory.

Following the actions of Pakistan, India took action as well and strikes were carried out on multiple Pakistani airbases. On the diplomatic front, New Delhi announced the formation and travel of seven All-Party Delegations, which carried on India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism to key partner nations.

Immediately after India’s announcement regarding the All-Party Delegations, Pakistan took a similar decision, and former Foreign Minister of the Islamic State Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was entrusted to carry out a mission like India's. But, reportedly, the Pakistan People's Party leader failed to meet any senior US official above the rank of an Under Secretary.

(with IANS inputs)