Was The Star Of Bethlehem A Comet? NASA Scientist Reignites 2,000-Year-Old Biblical Mystery

For centuries, one story has stirred curiosity and wonder in everyone who comes across it. Christmas is a time of prayers, love, gifts, and charming decorations. Every Christmas, the image of a brilliant star guiding the Magi across desert skies returns to imagination. But beyond faith and tradition, one question continues to intrigue scientists and historians alike: what exactly was the Star of Bethlehem?

What Is the Bible’s Star of Bethlehem?

The Star of Bethlehem appears only in the Gospel of Matthew. According to the account, wise men from the East noticed a mysterious celestial object rising in the sky, which they interpreted as a sign of the birth of a new king. Guided by this star, they travelled to Jerusalem and eventually to Bethlehem.

The description is unusual. The star is said to “go before” the travellers, reappear after disappearing from view, and finally appear to stand still over the place where Jesus was born. These movements do not match the behaviour of ordinary stars, leaving scholars puzzled for generations.

Could the Star of Bethlehem Have Been a Comet?

A recent scientific discussion has revived interest in a long-standing theory, that the Star of Bethlehem may have been a comet.

NASA planetary scientist Mark Matney explored this possibility in a study published on March 12 in the Journal of the British Astronomical Association. Drawing on ancient Chinese astronomical records from around 5 BC, Matney examined references to a “broom star,” a term historically used to describe comets.

Many historians believe Jesus was born between 6 BC and 5 BC, aligning closely with the timing of these records. Matney suggests that a comet originating from the distant Oort Cloud could explain the star’s unusual behaviour. Such a comet, if approaching Earth along a specific trajectory, might appear exceptionally bright, even visible during daylight, and could seem almost stationary in the sky for several hours.

Speaking to Scientific American, Matney explained that the comet’s apparent stillness could occur if it travelled on a near-collision course with Earth. Using orbital modelling, he reconstructed possible paths and found that one scenario showed a remarkably close approach, creating the illusion that the object had stopped moving relative to Earth’s rotation.

Ancient Chinese texts describe the object as remaining visible for up to seventy days, a duration that has also led some researchers to suggest it may have been a bright nova rather than a comet.

Why Scientists Remain Divided

Not everyone is convinced. Astronomer Ralph Neuhäuser from the University of Jena has urged caution, pointing out that ancient astronomical records are often vague and open to interpretation. Descriptions from that era lack the precision needed to draw definitive conclusions, he argues.

Other Theories About the Star of Bethlehem

The comet hypothesis is just one of many. Over the centuries, scholars have proposed more than 400 explanations for the mysterious star.

In the 17th century, astronomer Johannes Kepler suggested that a rare planetary conjunction may be responsible. Around 7 BC, Jupiter and Saturn appeared extremely close together in the night sky, potentially merging into a single, unusually bright point of light.

Another popular theory points to a supernova, a massive stellar explosion capable of making a previously invisible star suddenly blaze with extraordinary brightness. “Something would literally appear out of nowhere,” said Matt Bothwell, a public astronomer at the University of Cambridge, describing how such an event could have captured ancient observers’ attention.

A Mystery That Still Shines

Despite modern simulations and historical research, the true identity of the Star of Bethlehem remains unresolved. Whether it was a comet, a planetary alignment, a supernova, or something else entirely, the story continues to sit at the crossroads of science, history, and belief, a celestial mystery that still captivates the world two millennia later.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)