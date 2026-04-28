Was White House dinner shooting ‘staged’? What’s behind the conspiracy theory

Washington: Within hours of the Saturday (April 25) evening shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a conspiracy theory began making the rounds online. It did not wait for investigators and instead came from social media posts, podcasts and political commentary trying to explain what had happened.

About six hours after the incident, Representative Jasmine Crockett posted on Threads, “Has there ever been a president have this many close ‘attempts’ on their life? Maybe it’s lax gun laws, maybe it’s lack of mental health funding, or maybe it’s fake … who knows …”

A lone gunman, later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, got past an outer security layer near the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held, and fired a shot. No guests were injured, though a Secret Service agent’s ballistic vest was hit.

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He is said to have left behind what officials are calling a written “manifesto”, stating that he wanted to target officials in the Trump administration, CBS News reported, citing a senior US official.

The man was presented in court and has been charged with attempted assassination. The investigation is underway, and there is no evidence so far to support claims that the shooting was staged. Authorities have not pointed to any sign of coordination by the Trump administration.

A theory takes hold online

Even without proof, the claim spread online like wildfire. Some posts said President Donald Trump or his allies may have planned the incident to re-gain lost support, while others linked it to his push for a new White House ballroom, which has been criticised, including over concerns about bypassing Congress.

A few described it as a political move ahead of the midterm elections, saying it could help build support at a time when his approval numbers have gone down.

False-flag theories often follow major incidents in the United States. What stood out here was how fast and how widely this one spread. The claims crossed political lines, appearing both among critics of Trump and within sections of his own support base.

An analysis of posts and podcasts by The Washington Post found that a notable share of left-leaning influencers used language that suggested suspicion around the official version of events. Experts quoted by the publication described these claims as “unfounded” and “driven by speculation”.

Clips, claims and corrections

One moment that gained traction online involved a Fox News correspondent whose live broadcast was cut short. Some users shared the clip as supposed proof that the network was trying to stop her from revealing something.

Fox's Aishah Hasnie: Karoline Leavitt's husband leaned over and told me right as the WH Correspondents Dinner was starting, "You need to be very safe."



"He was very serious when that said that to me, and he kinda looked around the room and said, 'There are some–'"



Call drops pic.twitter.com/Q4rjP6KXn8 — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) April 26, 2026

The correspondent later addressed the clip on X, saying, “Our calls were dropping, because there is barely any service in that ballroom.”

Our calls were dropping, because there is barely any service in that ballroom. To finish the story, he was telling me to be careful with my own safety because the world is crazy. Which is what my own father and other people have also said to me recently. He was expressing his… — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) April 26, 2026

The White House also pushed back. Spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement, “Anyone who thinks President Trump staged his own assassination attempts is a complete moron.”

Adding fuel to the fire is another viral clip wherein White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can be seen stating that “there will be some shots fired tonight. So, everyone should be… (inaudible)”, though the context and clarity of the statement is disputed.

Critics point to the coincidence between the statement and the later gunshot. Others have dismissed it as a misinterpretation or something taken out of context.

The ballroom angle

Trump wants a privately funded ballroom, spanning around 90,000 square feet, in the White House complex. He has said donors, not taxpayers, would bear the cost. Estimates place the expense in the millions. He has described it as a security and planning issue, saying that holding large official events outside the White House can create risks.

The proposal has faced opposition. Members of the US Congress from both parties have raised concerns about making changes to a historic building that represents the presidency. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has also opposed the plan and had gone to court, which temporarily halted the project, arguing that the White House belongs to the American public and that major changes need broader approval.

Soon after the incident, Trump mentioned the ballroom. At a press briefing, he said, “We need the ballroom.”

Hours later, in a Truth Social post, he added that the shooting “would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House”.

That sequence of statements added to the speculation. Some commentators said linking the incident to the ballroom project raised questions.

Independent journalist James Li wrote on social media, “It’s absolutely wild that there is a nonzero chance that the Trump administration would stage a shooting to manufacture public support for a ballroom.”

In follow-up comments, it was said that public distrust in institutions and the way the response was presented helped fuel such theories.

Why people jump to conclusions

Experts who study misinformation say reactions like this are common when facts are unclear. In the early hours after an incident, people try to understand what they are seeing, often relying on their own assumptions.

Research shows that when reliable information is limited, people tend to form their own explanations. Online, these explanations spread fast and often clash with each other, adding to the confusion.

Old patterns, new moment

The claims echo earlier conspiracy theories. After the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, similar posts online had also suggested the incident was staged.

This time, the reaction has also shown some differences within pro-Trump circles, with a few former supporters questioning the messaging that followed.

Ashley St. Clair, who was earlier known as a MAGA influencer, pointed to similar messaging after the shooting, especially posts talking about the need for a new ballroom. In a TikTok video, she said, “Everything in MAGA is fake, staged and coordinated.”

Responding to questions, she said that if people were upset about conspiracy theories, they should look at the lack of transparency around issues such as the ballroom proposal and the Epstein files.