Washington Shooting: 2 Women And 1 Girl Killed; Police Launch Manhunt For Suspect

Washington Shooting: 2 Women, Young Girl Killed, Manhunt Underway For Killer

A fatal shooting in Washington state, US, reportedly claimed the lives of three individuals, prompting a manhunt for the suspect, who remains on the loose. The incident took place near Meadow Crest Playground, the Meadow Crest Pickleball and Tennis Court, and the Meadow Crest Early Learning Centre.

According to IANS, the local media reported the shooting incident on Sunday. Furthermore, as per the Renton Police Department, authorities have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt.

According to a statement from the police on the social media platform X, the three people who were killed in the Washington shooting incident were two women and a young girl. Furthermore, two witnesses were able to escape the home and call the police, and have informed the detectives that the suspect was known to the victims and had been hanging out with them.

"Officers are investigating a shooting with multiple victims near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St that occurred just after 7:30 pm. This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. PIO is en route," the police department said in a post earlier.

Officers are investigating a shooting with multiple victims near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St that occurred just after 7:30 pm. This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/En4iaM2D3I — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 20, 2025

Investigators remain on-site, collecting evidence and seeking information about the suspect.

Previous Shooting Incident In US

The incident follows a recent shooting at Renton Transit Centre on July 11, where a 52-year-old man was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants. He remains in stable condition, while three suspects, two aged 20 and one 18, have been arrested in that case.

The Renton Transit Centre, a busy transport hub located at 233 Burnett Avenue South, has seen repeated gun violence.

In a separate incident, in February 2025, a 17-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and injuring a man there, as reported by local media.

The authorities have urged the residents to remain cautious and avoid the affected area as the investigation continues.

(with IANS inputs)