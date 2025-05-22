Advertisement
Washington: Two Israeli Embassy Staff Killed In Shooting Near Jewish Museum

Two Israeli embassy staff members were killed in a shooting near a Jewish museum in Washington D.C.; authorities investigating anti-Semitic terrorism angle.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Washington: Two Israeli Embassy Staff Killed In Shooting Near Jewish Museum A police officer works near the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C., the United States (IANS)

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot and killed on Wednesday evening near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

 

