Washington: Two Israeli Embassy Staff Killed In Shooting Near Jewish Museum
Two Israeli embassy staff members were killed in a shooting near a Jewish museum in Washington D.C.; authorities investigating anti-Semitic terrorism angle.
Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot and killed on Wednesday evening near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
