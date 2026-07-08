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'Wasted cause': Trump attacks Spain over NATO spending, says US wants 'no business' with Madrid

Speaking to reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Trump accused Spain of failing to contribute adequately to the alliance and branded it a "terrible partner".

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
'Wasted cause': Trump attacks Spain over NATO spending, says US wants 'no business' with Madrid
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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