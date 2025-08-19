Watch: Baltimore Cargo Ship Explosion Caught On Camera; Refreshes Memory Of Bridge Disaster

Baltimore Cargo Ship Explosion: A dramatic explosion on board a Liberian-registered cargo ship sent a fireball and thick plumes of smoke into the sky over Baltimore on Monday evening, causing renewed concern in an area already shaken by this year’s bridge disaster. The blast occurred on the W-Sapphire, a 751-foot-long vessel traveling through the Patapsco River, close to the spot where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024 after being struck by another ship. Authorities said the explosion came from an under-deck fire, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

Crew Members Safe

According to officials, all 23 crew members on board were accounted for and no injuries were reported. The ship remained afloat and was later guided to a safer anchorage spot with the help of tugboats. The Baltimore Fire Department confirmed that the fire was contained and did not threaten nearby vessels.

Safety Measures

The US Coast Guard has set up a 2,000-yard safety zone around the area as investigators work to determine what triggered the explosion. Built in 2012, the W-Sapphire was reportedly en route to Port Louis, Mauritius at the time of the incident.

Video footage shared on social media showed large clouds of dark smoke rising from the vessel, triggering initial fears of a repeat of the earlier maritime accident.

Still Haunting the City

Many residents were reminded of the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in March, which claimed six lives and had a massive impact on U.S. supply chains, particularly because the Port of Baltimore is a major entry point for imported cars and cargo. Some witnesses initially believed Monday’s blast was related to demolition work at the bridge site.

At present, authorities say there is no connection between this explosion and the March bridge disaster — but for Baltimore, the two incidents strike a similar nerve.