WATCH: Bangkok Woman Gives Birth On Road Amid Hospital Evacuation After Earthquake Shocks

Earthquake: A woman gave birth to her baby on the road in Bangkok after a huge earthquake hit Myanmar and the tremors were felt in Thailand's capital city on Friday.

The new mother was in surgery when the earthquake hit, and the doctors, along with her, evacuated the hospital, as per media reports. The video of the birth of the baby was shared by many users on the social media platform X. In the video, it can be seen that she gave birth to her child on a stretcher as the medical staff of the hospital surrounded her.

Furthermore, the reports also clarified that the mother and the baby boy are in stable condition now and recovering.

Footage during the earthquake in #Bangkok a baby was born in the park Waht a story to tell ‘’ I was born during the earthquake ‘’ #แผ่นดินไหว #earthquake #myanmarearthquake #bangkokearthquake #ตึกถล่ม pic.twitter.com/7E0FdzfPEf — Miia (@i30199) March 28, 2025

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll

The Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council stated on Saturday that at least 1,002 people were killed and 2,376 others were injured in the Myanmar earthquake.

The country experienced six earthquakes on Friday, the first was of 7.7 magnitude and struck at midday.

On Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude struck Naypyidaw, Myanmar's capital.

India's ‘Operation Brahma’ For Neighbour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posted on X he spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and conveyed condolences.

He also stated that disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of 'Operation Brahma'.

He also expressed his condolences on Friday after the earthquake hit the neighbouring country, Myanmar.

Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2025

Other videos shared by social media users from Myanmar and Bangkok of the earthquake and its aftereffects show the horrors that the calamity has brought to lives and infrastructure.