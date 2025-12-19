Watch: Burj Khalifa Hit By Lightning In Stunning Clip Posted By Dubai Crown Prince

Dubai: Dubai witnessed an electrifying sight during a recent rainstorm as lightning illuminated the Burj Khalifa, turning the world’s tallest building into a dramatic backdrop for nature’s power.

In a dramatic video shared by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shows a lightning bolt striking the top of the Burj Khalifa during a heavy rainstorm, leaving social media users stunned by the rare sight.

The short clip captures dark, overcast skies as rain and thunder echo in the background, while a bolt of lightning lights up the world’s tallest building, creating a striking visual moment. The video quickly went viral, with many users expressing awe at the powerful natural phenomenon unfolding against Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Known for frequently sharing glimpses of nature, adventure, and life in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan posted the video with a simple caption reading “Dubai,” accompanied by rain and lightning emojis. The Crown Prince, widely known as Fazza, currently holds key leadership roles in the UAE, including serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He has been Dubai’s Crown Prince since 2008, following an earlier tenure as Deputy Ruler.

The incident took place amid unstable weather conditions across the UAE, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and possible hail in several regions.

According to the reports, the country entered the peak phase of the ‘Al Bashayer’ low-pressure system on December 18. In a weather advisory, the NCM said the UAE was being affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea, leading to the formation of clouds at different levels. This weather pattern was expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity, along with thunder, lightning, and a chance of hail in isolated areas.

The dramatic video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention as users reacted with awe to the rare natural spectacle unfolding against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.