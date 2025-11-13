Watch: China Test-Flies ‘Bat Drone’, Deadlier Than U.S. F-35, GJ-11 Is Set To Rule The Skies

Beijing: China took the world by surprise by flying its “Mysterious Dragon”, GJ-11, in the skies. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) released the first real air-to-air footage of this stealth Uncrewed Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV).

Experts say it is one of the most dangerous drone systems ever. Also called the “Fantasy Dragon”, the GJ-11 is now considered China’s new aerial war weapon. The stealth drone can strike across enemy borders, conduct reconnaissance and carry out electronic warfare missions with pinpoint accuracy.

In the video, the “Mysterious Dragon” soars along with China’s J-20 stealth fighter and J-16D electronic attack jet. This is a clear signal that Beijing is moving toward an unmanned stealth squadron.

GJ-11’s flight is not only a demonstration but a warning that the dragon has awakened in the skies, and in future wars, it will decide who survives and who disappears. The stealth drone resembles a bat in appearance and is considered deadlier than the world’s most powerful American F-35 fighter jet.

China is focussed on drones working along with manned platforms, operating collaboratively and possibly executing missions with high autonomy.

A two-seat J-20 could serve as an ideal drone controller. Some experts interpret this footage as confirmation that the GJ-11 is now in operational service with the PLAAF.

However, this video alone is not enough to confirm full induction. It is a sign that a major milestone is rapidly approaching, if not already achieved.

Last month, The War Zone reported satellite images showing three GJ-11 drones at Shigatse Air Base in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. They were stationed there from August 6 to September 5. The presence of UCAVs at this highly active and dual-use military-civilian airfield indicated operational testing, if not full service.

Strategically, this base is near the southwestern edge of China, close to border areas with India where clashes have occurred.

GJ-11 First Flew In 2013

A prototype of the GJ-11 first took flight in 2013 with limited secrecy. Since then, it underwent significant design improvements. In 2019, Beijing showcased a new model during a parade. The latest design reduces visibility, features a fully redesigned rear and incorporates a stealth exhaust system.

Before appearing at Shigatse and in the PLAAF video, the drone was mostly seen at various test centres, including a massive secret base at Malan in Xinjiang Province. For over a year, UCAV prototypes have regularly flown from there. The drone has also appeared in parades and at Chinese naval testing and training centres.

America Too Is Preparing

China clearly intends to operate this drone, or a variant, from aircraft carriers and large-deck assault ships. Several informal designations have appeared, including GJ-11H, GJ-11J and GJ-21.

Whatever role the PLA chooses, GJ-11 demonstrates China’s commitment to developing flying wing unmanned aircraft, a field that requires heavy investment. The United States has largely avoided such designs, with very little public evidence of similar programmes. Much remains unknown about America’s “missing” UCAV projects.