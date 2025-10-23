Watch: Chinese Girl’s Street Performance On Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band’ Impresses Netizens

A video of a Chinese girl singing the famous Bollywood song “Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band” from the 2000 film Mohabbatein has gone viral on social media platforms, captivating audiences with her melodious voice and dance moves. The video, first shared on Instagram and later posted on X (formerly Twitter) by an Indian user, shows the young artist performing on a busy street while a crowd gathers to watch her sing and dance.

The caption of the post read: “A Chinese young woman can be seen singing Shah Rukh Khan's superhit movie song ‘Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band’. Listening to this song, you too will get lost in the young woman’s melodious voice!”

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked a discussion on social media. One user commented, “A Chinese person sang a Hindi song. Can anyone in India sing a Chinese song? For this, credit goes to SRK and the Bollywood film.”

Another wrote , “This girl looks more Indian and less Chinese.”

Several users praised the universal appeal of music. One comment read, “This is the power of art—to cross the barriers of language and reach the heart.”

Another user said, “This Chinese young woman has sung Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mohabbatein’ song in such a beautiful and soulful way that one’s heart automatically gets lost in it as soon as you listen. It’s as if she doesn’t just understand the language of music—she simply feels it!”

About the Song

The song she performed, “Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band,” is a romantic track from the 2000 Bollywood film Mohabbatein, directed by Aditya Chopra. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, two of India’s most renowned singers. The music was composed by the duo Jatin-Lalit, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The song beautifully captures the emotions of love and longing and was picturised on Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Known for its soft instrumentation, heartfelt vocals, and poetic lyrics, the track is one of the most memorable romantic songs of the early 2000s. Even decades later, it continues to evoke nostalgia and is loved by audiences across generations, both in India and abroad.

The viral video continues to spread online, highlighting the universal popularity of music. Netizens have appreciated the Chinese women’s voice and way of singing the song.