HONG KONG

WATCH: Deadly Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Claims 13 Lives, Dozens Trapped In Tai Po

Hong Kong Fire Videos: Video clips show multiple blocks of the complex engulfed, with flames shooting upward and thick black smoke billowing from several floors. Firefighters on elevated platforms could be seen struggling to tame the inferno as burning bamboo rained down.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: Deadly Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Claims 13 Lives, Dozens Trapped In Tai PoImage: X/@sarcastic_us

Hong Kong Fire Videos: A towering blaze ripped through a high-rise housing estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people — including a firefighter — and leaving several residents trapped inside smoke-filled apartments.

According to local media reports, the fire erupted around 2:50 pm (local time) and rapidly climbed the exterior of the building, fueled by bamboo scaffolding and green safety netting wrapped around the structure for renovation work. Within minutes, officials escalated the response to a No. 4 alarm, one of Hong Kong’s highest emergency alert levels.

Dramatic visuals from the scene

Video clips show multiple blocks of the complex engulfed, with flames shooting upward and thick black smoke billowing from several floors. Firefighters on elevated platforms could be seen struggling to tame the inferno as burning bamboo rained down.

Densely populated neighbourhood

Government data shows the affected estate includes eight residential towers with nearly 2,000 flats — home to more than 4,800 residents. Tai Po lies in the city’s New Territories, an area packed with high-rise buildings, heightening fears of wider spread.

Rescue operations still underway

Emergency services said teams were working floor-to-floor to locate anyone still trapped while battling hotspots along the scaffold-covered façade. Temporary shelters have been opened for families forced to evacuate.

Authorities have yet to reveal what triggered the fire, and investigations are continuing.

