Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957216https://zeenews.india.com/world/watch-gen-z-leads-massive-protests-in-kathmandu-over-social-media-ban-corruption-2957216.html
NewsWorld
NEPAL

Watch: Gen Z Leads Massive Protests In Kathmandu Over Social Media Ban, Corruption

Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators broke out in Nepal over corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on major social media platforms.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Gen Z Leads Massive Protests In Kathmandu Over Social Media Ban, CorruptionGen Z / Youths protest over ban on social media platforms in Nepal. (Photo credit: @de_broglie23)

Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators broke out in Kathmandu on Monday over corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Protesters vandalized the parliament gate as police fired multiple rounds to control the crowd. Several people have been injured, and casualties are feared amid the escalating unrest.

Since Friday, several social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal after the government blocked 26 unregistered sites, sparking anger and confusion among users.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source


&

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK