Watch: Gen Z Leads Massive Protests In Kathmandu Over Social Media Ban, Corruption
Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators broke out in Kathmandu on Monday over corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.
Protesters vandalized the parliament gate as police fired multiple rounds to control the crowd. Several people have been injured, and casualties are feared amid the escalating unrest.
Since Friday, several social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal after the government blocked 26 unregistered sites, sparking anger and confusion among users.
नेपाल में गोली लगने से एक Gen Z प्रदर्शनकारी की मौत, संसद में घुसे युवा, रोजगार, करप्शन, सोशल मीडिया बैन के खिलाफ युवाओं का खौला खून #Nepal #GenG #SocialMedia #Protest | #ZeeNews @pratyushkkhare pic.twitter.com/ggpybJ7G6J — Zee News (@ZeeNews) September 8, 2025
