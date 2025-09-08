Watch: Gen Z Leads Massive Protests In Kathmandu Over Social Media Ban, Corruption

Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators broke out in Kathmandu on Monday over corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Protesters vandalized the parliament gate as police fired multiple rounds to control the crowd. Several people have been injured, and casualties are feared amid the escalating unrest.

Since Friday, several social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal after the government blocked 26 unregistered sites, sparking anger and confusion among users.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



&