Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954055https://zeenews.india.com/world/watch-global-humiliation-for-pakistan-as-pm-sharif-stands-sidelined-while-pm-modi-russian-president-putin-walk-and-talk-2954055.html
NewsIndia
SCO SUMMIT

Watch: Global Humiliation For Pakistan As PM Sharif Stands Sidelined While PM Modi, Russian President Putin Walk And Talk

In one of the videos from the SCO Summit, PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seen walking past PM Shehbaz Sharif as the Pakistani leader stands in front of the flags placed on the dias. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Global Humiliation For Pakistan As PM Sharif Stands Sidelined While PM Modi, Russian President Putin Walk And TalkImage: Video Grab/X

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is turning out to be a global humiliation for Pakistan as China and Russia openly sided with India. Several videos of the summit are going viral, in which Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen alone or trying to bump into other leaders to avoid humiliation. Notably, China also did not place much value on Pakistan at the summit, while it offered a special dinner banquet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Afghanistan Earthquake: 6.3 magnitude tremors jolts Afghanistan, Parts Of Pakistan

Global Humiliation For Pakistan

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In one such video, PM Modi and Russian President Putin can be seen walking past PM Sharif as he stands in front of the flags placed on the dias. 

In an earlier video, Sharif was seen reaching out to Putin as the Russian President walked with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. 

Ahead of the SCO summit's planary session, Modi and Putin's bonhomie was on display as the two leaders met Chinese President Xi Jinping. The three leaders were seen holding candid conversations as the world watched.

PM Modi Meets Putin, Xi

Before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit plenary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures of his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi's camaraderie with Putin was palpable as the two greeted each other with smiles and hugs. PM Modi has also posted two photographs of him greeting and hugging Putin. Russian President Putin and PM Modi were seen walking hand in hand towards Xi. The three also exchanged a few light remarks ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK