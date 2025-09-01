Watch: Global Humiliation For Pakistan As PM Sharif Stands Sidelined While PM Modi, Russian President Putin Walk And Talk

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is turning out to be a global humiliation for Pakistan as China and Russia openly sided with India. Several videos of the summit are going viral, in which Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen alone or trying to bump into other leaders to avoid humiliation. Notably, China also did not place much value on Pakistan at the summit, while it offered a special dinner banquet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Global Humiliation For Pakistan

In one such video, PM Modi and Russian President Putin can be seen walking past PM Sharif as he stands in front of the flags placed on the dias.

Watch: Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif looks on as PM Modi, Russian President Putin walks past him at the SCO summit pic.twitter.com/aqIMQBuI6v — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 1, 2025

In an earlier video, Sharif was seen reaching out to Putin as the Russian President walked with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehabaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand.... pathetic attention seeking behaviour.



Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him pic.twitter.com/NAEeDw2oyY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 31, 2025

Ahead of the SCO summit's planary session, Modi and Putin's bonhomie was on display as the two leaders met Chinese President Xi Jinping. The three leaders were seen holding candid conversations as the world watched.

More visuals from SCO summit: Modi, Putin camaraderie as both later meet Chinese President Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/DAd3DQIaAs — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 1, 2025

PM Modi Meets Putin, Xi

Before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit plenary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures of his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi's camaraderie with Putin was palpable as the two greeted each other with smiles and hugs. PM Modi has also posted two photographs of him greeting and hugging Putin. Russian President Putin and PM Modi were seen walking hand in hand towards Xi. The three also exchanged a few light remarks ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members.