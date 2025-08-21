Watch: Hamas Supporters Dragged Inside Egyptian Embassy In US; Thrashed Before Detention

In an incident that drew people’s attention, security personnel at the Egyptian Embassy reportedly dragged two pro-Hamas supporters inside the embassy and thrashed them before handing them over to local police. While the date of the video is unavailable, the footage shows some people dragging and beating two others before the local police intervene. The incident comes amid a series of violent protests outside Egyptian embassies worldwide over the war in Gaza.

Security personnel at the Egyptian Embassy in New York dragged two Hamas supporters into the embassy and beat them, before handing them over to local police. This follows a series of violent protests outside Egyptian embassies worldwide over the war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/R433e1MNuN — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) August 21, 2025

Protest At Microsoft Campus

Eighteen people have been taken into custody in US' Oregon for vandalising Microsoft's campus in Redmond during a protest against the company's business dealings with Israel. The Redmond Police Department confirmed the arrests in a post on X, stating that the incident occurred on August 20. Amid the unrest, demonstrators allegedly blocked a pedestrian bridge using tables and chairs stolen from local vendors. The furniture was reportedly used as barricades, obstructing movement in the area.

Israel-Gaza War Update

Israel is pressing ahead with its planned offensive on Gaza City, choosing not to even consider the latest ceasefire proposal that Hamas had signaled openness to. For Gideon Levy, a veteran columnist with Haaretz, this decision makes one thing clear: Israel has “no intention to put an end to the war.”

On the ground, the human toll is mounting. Israeli forces have been stepping up their attacks on Gaza City, preparing to seize it while driving nearly one million people from their homes. Entire neighborhoods are being torn down in what Palestinians describe as “systematic demolitions.”

Meanwhile, hunger is tightening its grip on the enclave. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that two more people died in the past 24 hours from famine and malnutrition. That brings the total number of hunger-related deaths since the war began to 271 — among them, 112 children.