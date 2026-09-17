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WATCH: Houthis claim to have shot down Saudi F-15 with locally made missile; release video

Yemen’s Houthis claimed to have shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca, escalating tensions amid the wider West Asia conflict.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
WATCH: Houthis claim to have shot down Saudi F-15 with locally made missile; release video
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@MMY1444

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