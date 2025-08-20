WATCH: Indian Muslim Girls Stand Tall In London, Repel Pakistani Harassment Over Tricolour

A London’s street witnessed a tense encounter as celebrations for India’s Independence Day unfolded. Indian citizens had gathered to mark the occasion, waving the tricolor and raising patriotic slogans. A group of Pakistanis attempted to disrupt the celebrations and harass the participants.

The confrontation targeted a group of Indian girls, including Muslim students, who were peacefully celebrating with friends. When Pakistanis tried to snatch the tricolor, the girls responded firmly. Their courage forced the intruders to retreat, while the girls continued to chant “Hindustan Zindabad”.

A video capturing the episode circulated widely on social media, showing the girls standing their ground against the harassers.

The video highlights a Muslim girl holding the tricolor and celebrating with her friends. Several Pakistanis approached to intimidate the group, but she did not flinch. She answered back resolutely, compelling the intruders to leave.

UK: Pakistani goons harass Indian Muslim girls on the streets of London during India's Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/QDDxArDinQ — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) August 18, 2025

Social media users praised her bravery, applauding her for confronting the troublemakers with confidence.

Such tensions between Indian and Pakistani citizens in London are not unprecedented. Previous incidents, including clashes following the Pulwama terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor, had seen similar confrontations. Demonstrations by people supporting their respective governments often escalated into disputes, requiring police intervention.

Independence celebrations in both countries are just a day apart. Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, while India celebrates on August 15. The close timing of these events sometimes leads to heightened emotions and occasional confrontations among diaspora communities.