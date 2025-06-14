Watch: Iron Dome – Billion-Dollar Bluff? How Iranian Missile Rips Through, Slams Into Israel’s Military Headquarters

New Delhi/Tel Aviv: A missile fired from Iranian territory directly struck Israel’s defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, punching through what was once believed to be one of the world’s most advanced air defence systems – the Iron Dome.

A 19-second video now circulating on social captures the moment Israel’s most prized missile shield failed to intercept a hostile projectile. The footage shows flashes of outgoing interceptors before a sudden burst of fire hits a structure near the Marganit Tower, where Israel’s military high command operates.

The moment Iran targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv as part of the first salvo. pic.twitter.com/oym8I8k5cf — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 13, 2025

Media reports and geo-tagged footage confirm the impact zone lies in Tel Aviv’s Kirya district, the command centre for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Reviewed by international media, the footage shows the missile breaching aerial defences before exploding with force.

Marketed as nearly impenetrable, the Iron Dome was seen launching interceptors as the missile approached. But in a rare and alarming event, the system failed to neutralise the threat. What followed was a fiery explosion near the IDF’s strategic hub. It called into question the credibility of Israel’s multi-billion-dollar defence shield.

This incident unfolded hours after Israel launched what it called “preemptive strikes” on over 200 sites inside Iran, including nuclear facilities and military installations. That operation triggered a sharp counter from Tehran.

Israeli jets conducted widespread bombing raids in Iran in the wee hours on June 13. In evening, explosions rocked central Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as Iran responded. Sirens began sound across Israel and civilians fled to bunkers as the night falls. On June 14 morning, Israel confirmed more incoming missiles. Alerts continue.

The IDF admitted Tel Aviv came under direct fire and confirmed that projectile strikes had occurred in urban centres. “All of Israel is under fire,” it posted during late-night operations.

Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran pic.twitter.com/z7usPFTwKT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2025

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, IDF's international spokesperson, assigned blame entirely to Iran and insisted that the conflict stems from Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. However, the video has drawn attention not to Iran’s firepower but to Israel’s apparent vulnerability.

Let’s be clear—Iran and Iran alone is responsible for the current tensions in the Middle East. Their drive to achieve nuclear weapons and wipe Israel off the map is what lead us here. — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) June 13, 2025

Israel conducted precise strikes on terror targets, while operating a thousand miles away.

Iran fired missiles indiscriminately toward the civilian population.



One side conducts brave operations and has its civilians stay safe—the other side hides like cowards and targets… — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) June 13, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to the Israeli strikes by stating that the “reckless aggression” would not go unpunished. He warned that Israel’s actions had crossed a line, and that Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared.

The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God’s grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2025

The breach of Israel’s missile shield is expected to raise alarms among its allies and defence partners. For years, the Iron Dome has been displayed as a technological marvel. But in less than 20 seconds, a single missile changed that perception.

How did the missile slip through? Why was not it intercepted? And most importantly – was this just the beginning?