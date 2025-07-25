Advertisement
Watch: Italian Plane Crashes On Highway; Mechanical Failure Suspected As Two Killed

Two people died after a light aircraft struck Italy’s A21 highway near Brescia. Authorities believe mechanical failure caused the crash. A legal inquiry and aviation investigation are now probing the fatal accident’s circumstances and responsibility.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
Watch: Italian Plane Crashes On Highway; Mechanical Failure Suspected As Two Killed Image Source- X

A tragic aviation accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a small ultralight aircraft nosedived onto the A21 Cordamolle Ospitale highway near Brescia, erupting into a massive fireball and killing both occupants onboard.

The victims have been identified as 75-year-old Milan-based lawyer and pilot Sergio Ravaglia, and his partner Anna Maria De Stefano, aged 60. Authorities believe Ravaglia was attempting an emergency landing after experiencing technical difficulties mid-flight.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the aircraft spiraling out of control before crashing on the busy highway, Causing a massive blast that filled the sky with thick, black smoke.

Dashcam and CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment the Freccia RG aircraft crashed nose-first, narrowly missing several vehicles before bursting into flames. Two motorists sustained injuries in the aftermath, one was hospitalized with burns, while the other received treatment at the scene.

 

Emergency responders, including firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the site within minutes. The aircraft was already in flames by the time crews arrived. Traffic was stopped on both sides of the highway for hours as officials blocked the area and started cleaning up the wreckage.

The Freccia RG, an Italian-made ultralight aircraft constructed from carbon fiber, has a wingspan of approximately 30 feet. Aviation experts from Italy’s National Agency for Flight Safety have been dispatched to Brescia to assist with the investigation. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a manslaughter probe, focusing on the aircraft’s maintenance records and mechanical condition.

