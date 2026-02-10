WATCH: MGR’s classic ‘Naalai Namathe’ sets the tone at PM Modi’s Malaysia lunch

Kuala Lumpur: During his two-day visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and spirited welcome from the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur. It highlights the strong cultural and people-to-people bonds that connect the two nations.

The visit featured a mix of official meetings, cultural programs and time spent with members of the Indian diaspora, highlighting the enduring friendship between India and Malaysia. On Saturday evening, PM Modi attended a special lunch hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, where the atmosphere was lively and infused with cultural nostalgia.

Among the highlights of the lunch was the playing of the iconic Tamil song Naalai Namathe from the 1975 masala classic starring the legendary MG Ramachandran (MGR). The song resonated with both leaders and guests, highlighting a shared admiration for Indian cinematic heritage.

PM Modi later described the moment on his social media, adding that the Malaysian Prime Minister, like many in India, is an avid fan of MGR and his timeless films.

At the lunch hosted by my friend, PM Anwar Ibrahim, one of the songs sung was Naalai Namathe, from a movie starring the great MGR!



PM Anwar Ibrahim, like several of us in India, is a big fan of MGR!@anwaribrahim pic.twitter.com/lwzqYQqojU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2026

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also shared glimpses of the visit, emphasising the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. He highlighted that the visit began with a reception at the Bunga Raya Complex, followed by a visit to Seri Kembangan to meet the Indian community, celebrating centuries of cultural, historical and economic links that continue to flourish.

The lunch and associated events provided a vibrant showcase of India’s cultural legacy flourishing abroad. PM Modi witnessed a series of performances, including traditional Nadhaswaram and Thavil recitals, devotional Thirumurai chanting, Wayang Kulit shadow puppetry and a Bharatanatyam presentation based on the Ramayana.

These performances illustrated the shared cultural history that binds India and Malaysia, offering a poignant reminder of the enduring connections across continents.