Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /WATCH: Missile strikes Riyadh airport as pilgrims prepare to board flights – chaos caught on camera

WATCH: Missile strikes Riyadh airport as pilgrims prepare to board flights – chaos caught on camera

The second strike at the King Khalid International Airport injured 11 people and forced authorities to extend the shutdown. Footage from the earlier attack shows passengers preparing to board flights when an explosion sends people running for safety.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
WATCH: Missile strikes Riyadh airport as pilgrims prepare to board flights – chaos caught on camera
Image Credit: Destroyed Saudi Airlines Airbus A320 series aircraft at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport. (Photo: Screen Grab/Viral Video/X)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nifty may rally towards 23,300 above 22,800, Sensex eyes 74,000: Experts
2
3
4
5