Watch: Narrow Escape For Anchor As Israeli Missile Hits Iranian TV Office During Live Broadcast

Amid the ongoing conflict, Israel has now targeted Iran's national television, known as the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), with its precision strike. The missile attack was caught on camera during live broadcast of a news bulletin. As soon as the missile struck the building, the studio shook to the core and the news anchor rushed out for her life.

"The Israeli regime has attacked the headquarters of Iran’s national television, known as the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). The headquarters were attacked as programs were being broadcast live. Live programs were briefly halted at the IRIB News Network but returned to normal a few minutes afterwards," said the IRNA in a report.

The injuries or casualties are not clear yet. The rescue and relief operations are underway at the site.

Israeli began strikes inside Iranian territory on June 13 with top Iranian military officials being assassinated in targeted strikes. Iran then hit back with a barrage of missiles, hitting several cities in Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel issued on Monday evacuation warning to a municipal district in Tehran, calling its residents to urgently leave ahead of Israeli airstrikes. In a post on Persian and Arabic on social media platform X, Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli miliary, called residents of District C, located in the northeastern part of the city, to evacuate.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz visited the Tel Nof airbase in the south of the country. During the visit, Netanyahu said that the Israeli Air Force "controls the skies over Tehran." He claimed: "We are on our way to achieving our two main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday Israel seeks to expand the war to other countries in the West Asia region. He made the remarks at a weekly press conference while condemning the ongoing Israeli "aggression" against Iran, which has started since early Friday.