/WATCH: No water, only fists – Pak troops & spies fight over tanker, 22 injured

Pakistan Water Crisis: A dispute over a water tanker has reportedly led to a clash between members of Pakistan’s security forces and intelligence officials in Upper South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 22 personnel said to have been injured.
According to reports, the incident took place in the Asman Manza area near the government headquarters of the Asman Manza Brigade. Personnel from different military units and officials from the intelligence department got into an argument over access to water after a tanker arrived at the compound.
The argument reportedly turned into a physical fight involving Special Services Group (SSG), Frontier Corps personnel and intelligence officials in civilian clothes.
Asman Manza is reported to be facing a serious shortage of water, leaving military and government facilities dependent on tankers to meet their daily needs. The arrival of a tanker at the headquarters reportedly led to an argument over which group would get access to the water first.
According to the reports, SSG personnel and intelligence officials were initially involved in the dispute. The argument then turned into a physical confrontation, with the Frontier Corps soldiers also joining the clash.
It led to a tense situation in the area for some time.
INTERNAL COLLAPSE IN PAKISTAN ARMY— Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) September 8, 2026
Elite SSG Commandos, Frontier Corps, and Intelligence officers engaged in a violent, multi-minute brawl inside the Asman Manza Brigade HQ in South Waziristan all over priority access to a daily water tanker.
22 Personnel Injured: Fierce… pic.twitter.com/lL7mcrRwpO
A purported video showing the incident has also surfaced online. It appears to show uniformed personnel and people in civilian clothes involved in a physical confrontation. The people in the footage appear to exchange punches and kicks.
Reports suggest that the clash was not restricted to a single spot and continued around the field and areas close to the headquarters for some time.
Around 22 security personnel are said to have suffered injuries in the incident. Details about the injuries and the exact circumstances that led to the confrontation have not been independently verified.
Upper South Waziristan has faced water shortages for a long time, with tankers supplying several parts of the district where regular water supplies are limited.
The shortage affects local communities as well as government and security installations that depend on regular water supplies. Dependence on tankers can create disputes when supplies are limited, particularly at locations where several units and departments operate from the same area.
There has been no official statement from the Pakistan Army on the reported incident so far.
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