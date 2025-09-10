Watch: Sweden’s New Health Minister Elisabet Lann Collapses On First Day Of Work; Check What Made Her Faint

Swedish Health Minister Faints: The first day of work is usually exciting but what if your health ditches you right at the moment? That is what happened with Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann. The health minister gave the nation a scare on Tuesday when she suddenly collapsed in the middle of a live press conference, just days after joining the cabinet. The dramatic moment, caught on camera and now widely shared online, shows Lann standing next to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. She had just finished making her remarks when, mid-sentence, she leaned forward, slumped over the lectern, and fell to the floor.

Journalists and colleagues immediately rushed to help. Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch placed her in the recovery position before staff carried her out. The press briefing was promptly cancelled.

“Not Exactly a Normal Tuesday”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Later in the day, Lann explained what had happened, reassuring the public that she was recovering well. “This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she told reporters.

Her candid response eased public concern, though the incident sparked a flood of speculation on social media, with some netizens offering their own theories.

BREAKING Sweden's Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses during live press conference pic.twitter.com/Scf6qFric9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 9, 2025

Minister With Reforms On Agenda

Lann, who recently replaced Acko Ankarberg Johansson as health minister, is no stranger to Sweden’s healthcare debates. She previously served on an inquiry into whether the national system should be fully state-run.

Only moments before her collapse, she had been speaking passionately about reducing long waiting times in healthcare. “Swedish healthcare is of high quality; the main issue is the long waiting times,” she said. “It is not worthy of a welfare state that so many people are waiting for healthcare.”

Her words struck a chord with many Swedes frustrated by delays in the system.

Lann’s predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, had a long political career with the Christian Democrats, first elected to the party four decades ago. She served as a councillor in Jönköping from 1999 to 2010 and later as the party’s secretary until 2018.