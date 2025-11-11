Watch: Turkish Military Aircraft C-130 Crash Caught On Camera, Casualties Reported

Turkish Military Aircraft Crash Video: A Turkish C-130 military transport aircraft carrying at least 20 service personnel crashed in eastern Georgia after departing from Azerbaijan on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that there were casualties, though the exact number has not yet been released. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site. Footage circulating online shows the aircraft spiraling with smoke trailing from its engines shortly before impact, reported Reuters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paused a public address in Ankara to express condolences for what he referred to as “our martyrs,” a term commonly used to honor military members who die in service. Neither the president nor the Turkish Defense Ministry has disclosed the cause of the crash or provided detailed casualty figures. Media reports suggest that both Turkish and Azerbaijani personnel may have been aboard.

Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft has crashed near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border. Rescue and investigation teams are reportedly on the way. Details emerging. pic.twitter.com/x9tY9BXsxP — Alpha Defense (@alpha_defense) November 11, 2025

Following a phone call with Erdogan, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev released a statement acknowledging the loss of servicemen. The crash occurred near Georgia’s border with Azerbaijan, in the Sighnaghi area of the Kakheti region, according to Georgia’s Interpress news agency.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry confirmed that 20 Turkish military members, including the flight crew, were on the aircraft. It remains unclear whether additional passengers from Azerbaijan were present.

During his speech, Erdogan received a written update from his aides and asked citizens to pray for those affected, stating, “May God grant peace to the souls of our martyrs.”

Both Turkish and Georgian authorities are coordinating efforts to access the crash location and investigate the incident.

The aircraft involved, the C-130 Hercules, is a widely used four-engine turboprop transport plane designed by U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Known for its ability to operate on makeshift runways, the C-130 is commonly used to move troops, supplies, and equipment.

Lockheed Martin has not yet issued a comment regarding the incident.