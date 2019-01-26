हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abu Dhabi

Watch: UAE expats celebrate India's 70th Republic Day

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Vipul greeted people gathered at the Consulate and read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind`s speech to the nation.

Watch: UAE expats celebrate India&#039;s 70th Republic Day
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Navdeepsuri

ABU DHABI: Hundreds of Indian expats from across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated their country`s 70th Republic Day at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai on Saturday. The tri-colour was hoisted by the Consul General of India to Dubai, Vipul, at the CGI as residents and visitors sang patriotic songs and took pictures alongside the Indian flag, the Khaleej Times reported.

 

 

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Vipul greeted people gathered at the Consulate and read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind`s speech to the nation.

The Consul General also honoured the two war heroes and parents of war martyrs who presided over the ceremony. "We are honoured to have the war heroes and parents of war martyrs in our midst," Vipul said.

Children and adults decked in traditional wear were seen waving miniature Indian flags and celebrating the occasion.

Tags:
Abu DhabiUnited Arab EmiratesRepublic Day in UAEConsulate General of India Dubai
Next
Story

Tulsi Gabbard to hold campaign launch rally on Feb 2

Must Watch

BSF and ITBP jawans celebrates 70th Republic Day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close