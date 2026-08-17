Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Watch: Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia; Moscow strikes back with fury

Watch: Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia; Moscow strikes back with fury

A drone also entered Romanian airspace, prompting a Spanish F-18 to shoot it down. Kyiv and Moscow reported casualties and damage as strikes hit targets on both sides.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 06:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 06:04 AM IST
Watch: Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia; Moscow strikes back with fury
Image Credit: (Representational image: Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Watch: Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia; Moscow strikes back with fury
2
3
4
5