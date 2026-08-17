/Watch: Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia; Moscow strikes back with fury

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine launched one of its biggest aerial attacks of the war on Sunday (August 16) by sending hundreds of drones towards targets across Russia. At least six people were killed, according to Russian officials, as strikes hit several regions, including areas around Moscow and Rostov.
The attacks came as Kyiv has intensified its long-range strikes this year, targeting Russian military-industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and logistics sites. A major warehouse belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries also caught fire in Podolsk near Moscow.
Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries warehouse near Moscow. Officials reported one death and several injuries in Podolsk and damage at other sites https://t.co/7mjYARxLkH pic.twitter.com/6T9Lkld2Du— Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2026
Launching counter attacks, Russia said it destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones during the overnight attacks. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 600 drones had been detected heading towards the capital. Russian authorities added many were intercepted before reaching their targets.
An 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone struck a private house in the Moscow region, said Governor Andrei Vorobyov.
The attack also caused a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk. The company is one of Russia's largest online retailers.
In the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar said five people were killed after drone attacks hit three cities. More than 150 drones were involved in the attacks, according to local authorities. Several houses and a railway station were damaged, while a forest fire was also reported.
The strikes were part of an intensified Ukrainian strikes using long-range weapons against Russian military and industrial targets.
Russia responded with missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said two people were killed and 14 injured in a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. He also confirmed another death in Sumy.
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's largest steel producer, said one of its sites was damaged and that some operations has been suspended.
In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, local military administration chief Ivan Fedorov said a man and a woman were killed when a Russian strike hit a house.
Russian strikes also caused fires in several parts of Kyiv. Six people were injured, while one of the capital's best-known book markets near the Pochaina metro station was badly damaged by fire. Images showed firefighters working through thick smoke and debris after the market stalls were destroyed.
Kyiv: 3 people injured as a result of Russian shelling— David Saleh (@Davidsalehx) August 16, 2026
On the night of August 16, Russia launched a hostile attack on the capital. #kyiv #ukraine #warzone #europe ##freedom pic.twitter.com/F50HUy3SEK
Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces has targeted a metallurgical plant in Kryvyi Rih and several military-industrial sites in Kyiv, including a facility involved in producing Ukraine's Flamingo missiles.
The fighting also spilled into neighbouring NATO territory. Romania's Ministry of National Defence said a Spanish F-18 fighter jet shot down a drone after it entered Romanian airspace early Sunday. It was operating as part of a NATO air-policing mission.
Romanian surveillance systems detected the drone at about 4:44 a.m., around 24 kilometres north of the city of Galați, near the border with Moldova.
Two Spanish F-18s had been scrambled as a precaution. After establishing radar contact, the aircraft received permission to engage the drone, which was subsequently destroyed. Romanian authorities said debris fell in an uninhabited area and there were no reported casualties.
The drone's origin was not immediately confirmed by Romanian authorities. However, NATO officials said it is believed to be Russian, while Moldova said a Shahed-type drone had crossed its airspace before entering Romania.
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