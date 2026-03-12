WATCH: US Air Force hit Iran’s underground missile site with ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

US-Israel vs Iran War: As the widening war in West Asia continues to intensify, unconfirmed reports from local Iranian journalists suggest that the United States may have launched one of its most powerful conventional weapons against an underground military facility in central Iran.

The US Air Force aircraft, as reports suggest, hit underground installations near the city of Qods using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, also called the “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB). The purported strike allegedly targeted an underground missile storage complex, which is believed to be associated with Iran’s military infrastructure.

The claims have circulated through regional media and social media channels, although American officials have not issued any public confirmation of such a strike. Independent verification of the exact weapon used or the precise location of the target is limited.

BREAKING: Local Iranian journalists claim the U.S. Air Force has targeted underground sites in Qods, central Iran, using the GBU-43/B “Mother of All Bombs.” The strike reportedly hit what appears to be an underground missile storage facility. pic.twitter.com/KNIXSYYGsb — Baba Banaras (@RealBababanaras) March 11, 2026

The GBU-43/B is the largest non-nuclear bomb the United States has ever used in combat. It weighs over 21,000 pounds and is designed to generate a blast wave, which is capable of destroying underground tunnels and fortified structures.

It first caught international attention in 2017 when America deployed it against an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan. That strike was the first operational use of the weapon and demonstrated its capacity to devastate deeply embedded militant infrastructure.

Military analysts say the weapon is particularly effective against hardened targets such as cave networks, bunkers and buried weapons depots. Because of its size and explosive yield, it is often viewed as a weapon designed for destroying extensive underground facilities without resorting to nuclear arms.

The alleged strike in Qods comes during the ongoing military campaign by the United States to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities. In recent days, US officials have confirmed that stealth bombers and other strike aircraft have been targeting underground missile-related facilities across the country.

Washington has described the operations as part of an effort to dismantle Iran’s missile production and storage infrastructure, which US officials have long called as a central component of Tehran’s military strategy.

Iran has spent years constructing vast underground networks often referred to by analysts as “missile cities”. Built beneath mountains and reinforced bunkers, these complexes are designed to store ballistic missiles and protect launch systems from air attacks. Many of such facilities have been reportedly destroyed or damaged in recent weeks during air attacks by US and Israeli forces.

Though the reports are unverified so far, if it turns out to be true, it would be one of the most serious escalations in the air campaign. It would indicate a direct attempt to eliminate large underground storage sites that, experts say, house missiles or other strategic equipment.

Local journalists in Iran claim that the blast struck a site believed to contain missile stockpiles beneath the surface, though the scale of the damage is unclear.

The Pentagon has not commented publicly on the reports, and there has been no immediate response from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged strike in Qods.

The situation is fluid as the war continues to evolve across the region. Military activity has intensified in several parts of Iran, with both sides escalating their operations in what analysts describe as one of the most volatile phases of the confrontation.

For now, the claims surrounding the possible use of the “Mother of All Bombs” is part of a developing story that highlights the growing scale and intensity of the air war taking place across the Middle East.