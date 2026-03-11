WATCH: US destroys 16 Iranian 'minelayers' as Trump issues nuclear-level warning

The US on Wednesday said that its forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

(This is a developing story.)