WATCH: US destroys 16 Iranian 'minelayers' as Trump issues nuclear-level warning
The US on Wednesday said that its forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Trending Photos
The US on Wednesday said that its forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement