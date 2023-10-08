trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672483
Watch Video: How Israeli Air Force Is Pounding Hamas Targets In Gaza

Israeli Air Force has continued to pound the Gaza site where Hamas militants are hiding. 

Hours after Hamas militants led a terror attack across major cities in Israel killing over 300 people, injuring around 1600 and taking hostage of hundreds of people, the Israeli Air Force and defence forces have launched a huge counter-offensive against Hamas. Israel has compared the terror attack to the 9/11 attack in the US and said that it is one of the worst attacks in the last 50 years.

On the other hand, the Israeli Air Force has continued to pound the Gaza site where Hamas militants are hiding. "A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization. The IAF is currently continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip," said the IAF.

Watch Video: Israeli Air Force Pounds Gaza

At least 230 people including Hamas militants have been killed in the Gaza strip in the retaliatory attack by Israel. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has urged civilians to vacate Gaza and warned that Hamas sites will be turned into rubble. Israel has said that its army will operate at full force against the Hamas militants.

